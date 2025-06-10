Major Reshuffle In Jammu And Kashmir Administration

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has carried out bureaucratic rejig by shifting heads of several departments today.

The official order showed 135 officers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) were shifted ‘in the interest of administration’.

According to the order, Bashir Ahmad Dar, JKAS, Managing Director, JKPCC, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, against an available vacancy. Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, is transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K. Nitu Gupta, JKAS, Secretary in the Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department.

Likewise, Smita Sethi, JKAS, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, J&K, against an available vacancy. Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, it reads.

Mathora Masoom, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation vice Shafat Sultan, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Musheer Ahmed, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K. Mr. Nawab Din, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, JKAS, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Tribal Affairs, J&K, vice Ghulam Rasool, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, it reads.

Rishpal Singh, JKAS, Custodian General, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department. Kishori Lal, JKAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy & Advance Ruling), J&K, against an available vacancy. Mansoor Aslam Chowdhary, JKAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Pankaj Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, ARI and Training Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu. Shahnaz Akhter, JKAS, Joint Director J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Jammu.

Fayaz Ahmad Banday, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Prerna Raina, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, order reads.

Rimpy Ohri, JKAS, Special Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Public Relations, New Delhi. Dr. Subash Chander, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Ved Prakash, JKAS, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur. Pardeep Singh, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), Kathua, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-din Shah, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Director, SKICC, is transferred and posted as Director, SKICC, on full time basis. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Mir Afroz, Director, Public Relations, J&K, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, it reads.

Krishan Lal, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department. Nazir Ahmad Mir, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Transport Department. Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu, holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu.

Kanchan Bala, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. Sudershan Kumar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, against an available vacancy. Sunil Kumar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Administrative Officer (HR), JPDCL, against an available vacancy, the order reads.

Subah Mehta, JKAS, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Vinakshi Koul, JKAS, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu.

Devinder Singh Bhau, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department. Deepika Rana, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Khalid Hussain Malik, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Audit), Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Riyaz Ahmad Shah, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Paramjeet Singh, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, holding additional charge of General Manager, DIC, Doda, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, order reads.

Romin Ahmad, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Chand Kishore Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K. A Selection Grade post from overall cadre strength is transferred to EDI for drawl of salary of the officer. Waseem Raja, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, it reads.

Zahoor Ahmad Raina, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, against an available vacancy. Ashwani Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, is transferred and posted as -Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, order reads.

Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir hqr at Lower Munda, against an available vacancy. Ashok Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. Shazia Koser, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu. Virender Kumar Manyal, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

The transfer of JKAS falls within the domain of the elected Jammu and Kashmir government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while the IAS and IPS is within the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor.

Today’s reshuffle is the second major transfer after the one carried out in April stoked controversy over the jurisdiction.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had accused Raj Bhawan of “encroaching” on the elected government’s authority and violating the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, which mandates Council of Ministers approval for transferring JKAS cadre officers.

But the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had defended his decision to transfer the officers, citing constitutional authority.