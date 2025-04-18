Major Reshuffle In J&K Police: Top IPS, JKPS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The Police saw a major rejig with the transfer of top officers in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The order issued by the Jammu & Kashmir home department, which falls under the direct control of the Home Ministry, transferred key officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police Service (JKPS).
The officers transferred include the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and others.
Among them, Uttam Chand has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Police headquarters, while Sarah Rizvi has been posted as DIG Udhampur, replacing Rayees Mohammad Bhat. He has been placed as DIG CID Kashmir.
Besides, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) GV Sundeep Chravarthy has been posted in Srinagar, replacing Imtiyaz Hussain Mir. He has been posted as Director, Civil Defence and SDRF. Superintendent of Police, State Investigation Agency (SIA), Tanushree has been posted as SP, SIA headquarters.
