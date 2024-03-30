Major Power Outage in Kota for over 10 Hrs on Friday Night Due to Tripping in Thermal Units

Kota (Rajasthan): Kota and its surrounding rural areas plunged into darkness at 8 PM on Friday, March 29, as they experienced light failure in over 75 per cent areas due to tripping in seven units due to fault on 220 KV GSS located at Sakatpura.

The failure that lasted till the morning of Saturday, March 30, took place due to storm and rain that were experienced in the area. Power was restored one by one in the units from around 6 AM on Saturday. Thermal officials reached the spot as soon as they received information about the failure.

Due to the closure of all seven units of the thermal power plant, power crisis had deepened in several districts. Not just shutting down of the seven units, the hydro power project plant located at Jawahar Sagar Dam was not functioning as well.

Faults were reported in all three units running in it. As per source, together, the units were producing around 1300 MW, out of which Kota thermal's production alone amounted to more than 1200 MW.

Apart from Kota and Bundi, electricity was being supplied from this power plant to other districts as well. Due to this failure, several villages, towns and parts of the city were immersed in darkness.

AK Arya, Chief Engineer of Kota Thermal, said that the mishap occurred due to a fault in the 220 KV GSS of Rajasthan Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, located in Kota Thermal's unit Sakatpur.

This fault was so severe that along with the explosion, a fire too broke out on the GSS. Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar reached GSS at 11 PM on Friday due to fault and interruption of power supply after the explosion at GSS. He also took information about the incident from the officials and gave instructions to restore the power supply immediately.

To manage the power crisis on Friday, initially units six and seven were lit up with the help of a generator. Chief Engineer Arya says that production started from these units at around 1 AM. Units one, three and five were lit up at 4 AM, unit four at 5 AM and unit two at 6 AM to manage the crisis.