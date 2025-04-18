Security Forces Recover IEDs During Area Domination Exercise In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A Maoist conspiracy was foiled as security personnel during an area domination exercise recovered two IEDs weighing 1.5 kg on the Gunjepati kutcha road in Bijapur.

Bijapur police said a team of 205 CoBRA had left from camp Gunjeparti on an area domination and demining exercise. At around 9 am on Friday, IEDs were found concealed in two beer bottles planted by Maoists on the Gunjeparti kutcha road. The IEDs were safely destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal team of 205 CoBRA.

Police said a major incident was averted due to the alertness of the security personnel. Anti-naxal operation is being conducted across Bastar division. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Naxalism will be eradicated from Bastar by March 31, 2026. In view of the deadline to eradicate Naxalism, the security forces have intensified operations in the area. IA few days back, three notorious Naxalites were killed in an encounter during a search operation in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district. The operation was launched in response to the deadly Ambeli blast, in which eight jawans were martyred.

The encounter is being seen as a strong retaliation by the security forces, who eliminated key Naxal operatives involved in the attack.The slain Naxalites were identified as Anil Punem, Palo Podiyam and Dewan Madkam. Among them, Anil Punem, a senior commander and mastermind of the Ambeli blast, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.