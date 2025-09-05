Major Mishap Averted As Huge Rock Falls On NH-5 In Himachal Pradesh, Traffic Disrupted For Hours

Several people risked their lives and passed under the huge rock that had fallen on the road.
Rampur Bushehr: A major accident was averted on National Highway-5 near Magalad under Rampur sub-division of Shimla district on Friday.
Due to heavy rains, a huge rock fell from the mountain on the road, blocking it. Several vehicles were plying on the road at the time of the incident, including hundreds of tourists and locals. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the road closure brought traffic to a standstill for hours.
Thousands of people were stranded on NH-5 due to heavy landslides. Several people risked their lives and passed under the huge rock that had fallen on the road. According to eyewitnesses, some vehicles were also passing by the place when the rock fell. However, due to the vigilance of the drivers and the quick response of locals, a major accident was averted.
After the landslide, long queues of vehicles were formed on both sides of the road, due to which people returning from Kinnaur to Rampur had to face a lot of trouble. Tourists were also stranded for hours due to road blockage. As soon as the information was received, the administration and Public Works Department teams reached the spot and with the help of JCB machines, efforts were started to remove the rock.
The vehicles were parked at safe places by the police. The administration has appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel in view of the uncertainty of the weather.
SDO National Highway-5 KC Sharma said, "Traffic on the route has been restored. The route was blocked since morning. So far, thousands of tourists and travelers have passed under the cliff from here".
Dinesh, a tourist said due to the landslide on this route, a large number of tourists from Kerala, Bengaluru and Delhi were trapped and were pulled out from under the rock.
