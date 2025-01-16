Major Milestone For Indian Railways For Running Train To Kashmir

Srinagar: The monumental last leg of the geographically treacherous rail track, which will usher the rail link of Kashmir with the rest of the country, has received a nod for running commercial operations, marking a major milestone in the history of Indian Railways.

The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) in a seven-page authorisation document accessed by ETV Bharat gave the nod to commercial train operations on the Katra-Reasi corridor with certain conditions.

This follows the motor trolley/on-foot two-day inspection followed by a speed trial on the track from Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra to Banihal on January 7 and 8.

The entire rail project is executed in four phases comprising Udhampur-Katra (completed in July 2014), Banihal-Qazigund (completed in June 2013), Qazigund-Baramulla (in phases by 2009), and Katra-Banihal, which is the most formidable leg of the project. The 161-kilometre stretch has been commissioned, but the 111-kilometre-long Banihal-Katra corridor, falling in seismic zone 4, presented multiple challenges as it winds through rugged Himalayan mountains and an extensive riverine system with deep gorges.

The trains, according to authorisation cleared by Commissioner of Railway Safety Northern Circle New Delhi Dinesh Chand Deshwal, will operate at a speed of up to 85 km/h on the main line with turnout speed restricted to 15 km/h.

The speed trials in both directions were conducted using a specially equipped inspection train fitted with an oscillation monitoring system (OMS) and pulled by an electric locomotive.

However, the authorisation has come with certain conditions including close monitoring of the ballastless tracks and other new technology track components, which should be thoroughly inspected jointly with the OEM after six months or passage of 6 GMT traffic.

Besides, the CRS has asked the Railways to approach the commission to increase the speed up to a maximum permissible sectional speed of 100 km/h on the mainline after compliance with the following conditions and ensuring safe and satisfactory track parameters as per IRPWM norms. This includes satisfactory compliance with stipulations in the authorization letter, ensuring complete inspection of Fastening of BLT and certification of its satisfactory performance, inspection of track geometry and making good deficiency of bridge items.

“Speed trial at 110 KMPH with OMS shall be done by CTE and concerned CE/CON and report submitted to the commission,” he added.

It also highlighted that the Katra-Reasi-Banihal section which passes through remote and rugged mountains has numerous tunnels and bridges and is disconnected from road routes. Hence, it asked the railway to construct helipads for emergencies.

During the speed trial, the CRS observed that a significant amount of dust was present inside the tunnels, which is unhygienic and unsuitable for train operations while seeking clearance before the commencement of train operations for safe and hygienic conditions for passengers and staff.

The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the Reasi-Katra section last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Jammu Railway Division on January 6.

Two senior railways officials told ETV Bharat that they are ready to run the operation and are awaiting the procedural nod from New Delhi for the “big day”. The Railways has already issued timing schedules for the trains on the stretch.

“This a major milestone. But there are some observations in the authorisation letter. We will follow them as well,” said one senior official from the northern railway. “But right now, we are authorised to run the train. Only date is awaited.”