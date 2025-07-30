ETV Bharat / state

'Major Loss To Government Assets': 12 Mulberry Trees Felled As Jammu Kashmir's Silk Sector Sees 18% Cocoon Surge

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir's silk industry begins to recover after decades of decline, a single night of destruction has thrown a shadow over its fragile revival. On July 28, at least 12 fully grown mulberry trees, the lifeblood of sericulture, were illegally chopped down in Sedow village of south Kashmir's Shopian district. The development, according to the official, was “a blow to both government assets and the livelihoods of hundreds of silkworm rearers.”

The chopping down, a direct violation of the Mulberry Protection Act of 2006, has triggered swift action as the Directorate of Sericulture suspended two employees, the local in-charge and a beat watcher, for failing to protect the plantation.

“This was a major loss, not just of trees, but of trust,” said Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of Sericulture. “It threatens the livelihoods of rearers and risks undoing the gains we’ve made after years of hard work.”

“I have also written to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, urging him to educate all deputy commissioners about the importance of these trees and instruct that none be chopped without my knowledge or approval,” Bhat further said.

12 Mulberry Trees, One Night, Hundreds Affected: Illegal Felling Jolts Jammu Kashmir’s Silk Sector (ETV Bharat)

Silkworms only eat mulberry leaves; thus, any interruption in their supply could negatively impact cocoon production, which is an essential link in the silk value chain. Both officials and farmers are concerned about the new tragedy, particularly as the industry is starting to recover.

Official figures from the Directorate of Sericulture show that cocoon production has increased steadily over the past three years. In 2024–25, cocoon output reached 8.5 lakh kilograms, up from 8.22 lakh kilograms in 2023–24 and 6.99 lakh kilograms in 2022–23, reflecting an 18% rise in the last year alone. Raw silk production has also grown, climbing from 1 lakh kilograms in 2022–23 to 1.21 lakh kilograms in the current fiscal year.