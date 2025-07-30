'Major Loss To Government Assets': 12 Mulberry Trees Felled As Jammu Kashmir's Silk Sector Sees 18% Cocoon Surge

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir's silk industry begins to recover after decades of decline, a single night of destruction has thrown a shadow over its fragile revival. On July 28, at least 12 fully grown mulberry trees, the lifeblood of sericulture, were illegally chopped down in Sedow village of south Kashmir's Shopian district. The development, according to the official, was “a blow to both government assets and the livelihoods of hundreds of silkworm rearers.”
The chopping down, a direct violation of the Mulberry Protection Act of 2006, has triggered swift action as the Directorate of Sericulture suspended two employees, the local in-charge and a beat watcher, for failing to protect the plantation.
“This was a major loss, not just of trees, but of trust,” said Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of Sericulture. “It threatens the livelihoods of rearers and risks undoing the gains we’ve made after years of hard work.”
“I have also written to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, urging him to educate all deputy commissioners about the importance of these trees and instruct that none be chopped without my knowledge or approval,” Bhat further said.
Silkworms only eat mulberry leaves; thus, any interruption in their supply could negatively impact cocoon production, which is an essential link in the silk value chain. Both officials and farmers are concerned about the new tragedy, particularly as the industry is starting to recover.
Official figures from the Directorate of Sericulture show that cocoon production has increased steadily over the past three years. In 2024–25, cocoon output reached 8.5 lakh kilograms, up from 8.22 lakh kilograms in 2023–24 and 6.99 lakh kilograms in 2022–23, reflecting an 18% rise in the last year alone. Raw silk production has also grown, climbing from 1 lakh kilograms in 2022–23 to 1.21 lakh kilograms in the current fiscal year.
“J&K’s sericulture sector is recovering after years of stagnation. But incidents like tree felling threaten to undo much of the progress made so far,” said a senior department official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
For the thousands of families who rely on sericulture, especially seasonal cocoon harvesting, mulberry trees are not just flora but a lifeline.
“These trees take years to grow. If they’re cut down like this, what will our silkworms eat?” said Bashir Ahmad, a farmer from Srinagar's outskirts.
Under the Mulberry Protection Act, the felling, lopping, pruning, or even plucking of mulberry leaves is strictly regulated and permitted only for silkworm rearing purposes. Director Bhat said violators will face strict legal consequences. “We will not allow anyone to derail the gains we've made. Action will be taken against all those who disregard the law.”
Jammu and Kashmir currently has an estimated 55 lakh mulberry trees cultivated across 2,000 acres of land. These trees are managed through over 320 units, including government-run farms, nurseries, and plantations. The state government, under its flagship Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), has launched a drive to plant an additional 10 lakh mulberry saplings.
“Out of this target, about 5 to 6 lakh saplings have already been distributed and planted by farmers,” Bhat said.
The Directorate has now intensified monitoring and field inspections to prevent further violations. “We are revisiting our vigilance mechanisms, and more accountability will be introduced at the field level,” Bhat confirmed.
