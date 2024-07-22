Major Heroin Racket Involving Pub Managers Busted In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A significant drug bust has exposed a major heroin racket involving pub managers in Hyderabad. The Shamshabad SWOT police recently seized heroin worth Rs 7 crore, uncovering a network linking drug suppliers from Rajasthan to local pubs in Madhapur.

An accused confessed to bringing a kilo of heroin from Rajasthan to sell to pub managers, prompting questions about whether it was ordered specifically or part of a larger supply chain.

Four gang members were arrested, including Ajay Bhati, a grocery store owner in Abdullahpurmet. Ajay was found to be distributing drugs across the city, receiving supplies from Nemichand Bhati in Rajasthan via private travel buses. This operation highlights the complexity of drug trafficking networks and the difficulties in halting such activities.

The role of pubs in drug distribution has become increasingly apparent, with several high-profile cases in the last two months. In one incident, a pub manager and two others were arrested for organising an event in the Cave Pub for those who consume drugs. Another case involved a pub owner purchasing drugs from an international syndicate and a DJ was caught with drugs in a Madhapur pub.

Authorities underscored that increased vigilance and strict enforcement are crucial to tackling the drug trade. By closely monitoring pubs and cracking down on violations, police hope to disrupt the supply chain and reduce drug-related incidents in the city. This latest bust underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the need for persistent efforts to safeguard public health and safety.

