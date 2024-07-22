ETV Bharat / state

Major Heroin Racket Involving Pub Managers Busted In Hyderabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

A major drug bust in Hyderabad revealed a heroin racket involving pub managers, with Shamshabad SWOT police seizing heroin worth Rs 7 crore. The investigation linked drug suppliers from Rajasthan to local pubs in Madhapur.

A significant drug bust has exposed a major heroin racket involving pub managers in Hyderabad.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: A significant drug bust has exposed a major heroin racket involving pub managers in Hyderabad. The Shamshabad SWOT police recently seized heroin worth Rs 7 crore, uncovering a network linking drug suppliers from Rajasthan to local pubs in Madhapur.

An accused confessed to bringing a kilo of heroin from Rajasthan to sell to pub managers, prompting questions about whether it was ordered specifically or part of a larger supply chain.

Four gang members were arrested, including Ajay Bhati, a grocery store owner in Abdullahpurmet. Ajay was found to be distributing drugs across the city, receiving supplies from Nemichand Bhati in Rajasthan via private travel buses. This operation highlights the complexity of drug trafficking networks and the difficulties in halting such activities.

The role of pubs in drug distribution has become increasingly apparent, with several high-profile cases in the last two months. In one incident, a pub manager and two others were arrested for organising an event in the Cave Pub for those who consume drugs. Another case involved a pub owner purchasing drugs from an international syndicate and a DJ was caught with drugs in a Madhapur pub.

Authorities underscored that increased vigilance and strict enforcement are crucial to tackling the drug trade. By closely monitoring pubs and cracking down on violations, police hope to disrupt the supply chain and reduce drug-related incidents in the city. This latest bust underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the need for persistent efforts to safeguard public health and safety.

Read more: Hyderabad Drug Racket Busted; Mephedrone Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized

Hyderabad: A significant drug bust has exposed a major heroin racket involving pub managers in Hyderabad. The Shamshabad SWOT police recently seized heroin worth Rs 7 crore, uncovering a network linking drug suppliers from Rajasthan to local pubs in Madhapur.

An accused confessed to bringing a kilo of heroin from Rajasthan to sell to pub managers, prompting questions about whether it was ordered specifically or part of a larger supply chain.

Four gang members were arrested, including Ajay Bhati, a grocery store owner in Abdullahpurmet. Ajay was found to be distributing drugs across the city, receiving supplies from Nemichand Bhati in Rajasthan via private travel buses. This operation highlights the complexity of drug trafficking networks and the difficulties in halting such activities.

The role of pubs in drug distribution has become increasingly apparent, with several high-profile cases in the last two months. In one incident, a pub manager and two others were arrested for organising an event in the Cave Pub for those who consume drugs. Another case involved a pub owner purchasing drugs from an international syndicate and a DJ was caught with drugs in a Madhapur pub.

Authorities underscored that increased vigilance and strict enforcement are crucial to tackling the drug trade. By closely monitoring pubs and cracking down on violations, police hope to disrupt the supply chain and reduce drug-related incidents in the city. This latest bust underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the need for persistent efforts to safeguard public health and safety.

Read more: Hyderabad Drug Racket Busted; Mephedrone Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAJOR HEROIN RACKETPUB MANAGERSSHAMSHABAD SWOT POLICEDRUG SUPPLIERS FROM RAJASTHANMAJOR HEROIN RACKET IN HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.