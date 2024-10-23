ETV Bharat / state

Major Fire In Central Kolkata Building, 15 Engines Deployed

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Wednesday in the Terreti Bazar area in central Kolkata, in which fifteen fire tenders were immediately deployed.

Major Fire In Central Kolkata Building, 15 Engines Deployed
Major Fire In Central Kolkata Building (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 16 minutes ago

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a commercial building in the Terreti Bazar area in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening, officials said. Fifteen fire engines were working to douse the blaze that was first spotted around 8 pm, they said.

The building, located on Rabindra Sarani, housed wooden equipment, they said. No casualty has been reported so far, they added. "We are working to bring the fire under control," an officer said.

"It appears that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit," he said. Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, reducing visibility and complicating the firefighting efforts, he said.

