Watch: Major Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Factory In Tamil Nadu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 minutes ago

Sources said that the fire broke out early morning on Saturday during the purification work in the chemical manufacturing unit known as BAND in Unit-4 of Tata Electronics Company in Vanniapuram area near Hosur in Krishnagiri district. Preliminary reports said that goods worth crores have been destroyed by the fire while the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Major Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Factory In Tamil Nadu
Major Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Factory In Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Hosur (Tamil Nadu): Fire broke out at the mobile phone component manufacturing plant owned by the Tata company in Vanniapuram area near Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Preliminary reports suggested that the fire broke out early today morning during the purification work in the chemical manufacturing unit known as BAND in Unit-4 of Tata Electronics Company. Workers panicked due to the spread of the fire and smoke billowing out of the factory.

Due to the smoke, night shift staff working in other units were kept inside for safety reasons. After some time they were safely evacuated. However, it has been reported that around 10 employees fainted and were admitted to hospital.

Firefighters who rushed to the spot and rescue personnel working in the factory are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Goods worth crores of rupees are believed to have been reduced to ashes by the fire.

A holiday has been declared for the employees working at the Tata Electronics factory today due to the fire.

The Tata factory employs more than five thousand people and is spread over an area of about 500 acres.

Major Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Factory In Tamil Nadu
Major Fire Breaks Out At Tata Electronics Factory In Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Videos of the fire incident at the Tata factory are being widely shared on the Internet. In the videos, billows of smoke are seen emanating fromt he sprawling factory.

