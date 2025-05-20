ETV Bharat / state

Major Fire Breaks Out At Krishna Furniture Warehouse In Gurugram; No Casualties Reported So Far

Efforts are underway to douse the Massive fire that broke out at the Krishna Furniture warehouse in Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Krishna Furniture Warehouse In Gurugram.
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Krishna Furniture Warehouse In Gurugram. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 8:15 AM IST

1 Min Read

Gurugram: A major fire broke out at a warehouse of Krishna Furniture located at Atul Kataria Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. According to fire officer Narendra Yadav, no casualties have been reported in the matter.

"We received a message at the Bhimnagar Fire Station that a fire has broken out in Krishna Furniture at the Atul Kataria Chowk...Efforts are underway to douse the fire. 18-20 fire vehicles are present here. No casualty has been reported", the fire official said.

Mohit Sharma, Chief Warden of the Civil Defence Team, said, "The fire broke out at around 12:40 am. We received the information at around 12:44 am. We directed all the fire stations to dispatch their vehicles...Around 20 fire vehicles are present at the spot. We do not have information regarding casualties...We have called the SDRF team too...The fire is under control, but it will take time to be extinguished."

Gurugram: A major fire broke out at a warehouse of Krishna Furniture located at Atul Kataria Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. According to fire officer Narendra Yadav, no casualties have been reported in the matter.

"We received a message at the Bhimnagar Fire Station that a fire has broken out in Krishna Furniture at the Atul Kataria Chowk...Efforts are underway to douse the fire. 18-20 fire vehicles are present here. No casualty has been reported", the fire official said.

Mohit Sharma, Chief Warden of the Civil Defence Team, said, "The fire broke out at around 12:40 am. We received the information at around 12:44 am. We directed all the fire stations to dispatch their vehicles...Around 20 fire vehicles are present at the spot. We do not have information regarding casualties...We have called the SDRF team too...The fire is under control, but it will take time to be extinguished."

Further details are awaited on the incident. (With ANI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Hyderabad Fire: Five Came For Morning Prayers, Ended Up As First Responders
  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kozhikode; Evacuations Underway As Blaze Rages For Hours

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KRISHNA FURNITURE WAREHOUSEGURUGRAMFIRE AT KRISHNA FURNITUREFIRE ATUL KATARIA CHOWKKRISHNA FURNITURE WAREHOUSE FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.