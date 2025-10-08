ETV Bharat / state

Major Earthquake May Rock Central Himalayan Region Any Time, Say Experts

Nainital: Experts said that the central Himalayan region, including several parts of Uttarakhand, may be hit by major earthquakes with Kumaon and Garhwal regions being most vulnerable as it has seismic energy accumulating underground.

Vineet Gehlot, senior scientist and director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, explained that the Himalayas are a highly earthquake-prone region. Uttarakhand has not experienced any major earthquake in the last 300 to 400 years, leading to speculation that the future will be vulnerable, he said. Ongoing studies in the Himalayan region have revealed that a large amount of energy is accumulating underground and it may release itself in the form of earthquakes, he added.

He said that the almost entire Uttarakhand is vulnerable to a major earthquake, whose radius will be around 300 kilometres. However, it is difficult to predict which area will be most affected, he added.

Gehlot further said that if a major earthquake hits then the plains, especially Dehradun, Kotabagh and Nainital areas, will be more vulnerable than the mountains. As a precautionary move, the State Disaster Management Department has identified areas that are highly vulnerable to earthquakes and has started monitoring those.

He explained that scientists are closely monitoring the ground movement and conducting regular studies. Seismic instruments have been installed in 20 locations across sensitive areas of Uttarakhand and in the coming days, preparations are underway to install seismic sensors at 15 other locations. This will help detect earthquake-prone movements and alert people before an earthquake strikes. Special methods will be used to study Nainital and other earthquake-prone cities, Gehlot added.