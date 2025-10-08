Major Earthquake May Rock Central Himalayan Region Any Time, Say Experts
Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Haridwar, Pauri, Almora, Dehradun and Tehri fall under seismic zone IV and V due to its vulnerability to earthquakes.
October 8, 2025
Nainital: Experts said that the central Himalayan region, including several parts of Uttarakhand, may be hit by major earthquakes with Kumaon and Garhwal regions being most vulnerable as it has seismic energy accumulating underground.
Vineet Gehlot, senior scientist and director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, explained that the Himalayas are a highly earthquake-prone region. Uttarakhand has not experienced any major earthquake in the last 300 to 400 years, leading to speculation that the future will be vulnerable, he said. Ongoing studies in the Himalayan region have revealed that a large amount of energy is accumulating underground and it may release itself in the form of earthquakes, he added.
He said that the almost entire Uttarakhand is vulnerable to a major earthquake, whose radius will be around 300 kilometres. However, it is difficult to predict which area will be most affected, he added.
Gehlot further said that if a major earthquake hits then the plains, especially Dehradun, Kotabagh and Nainital areas, will be more vulnerable than the mountains. As a precautionary move, the State Disaster Management Department has identified areas that are highly vulnerable to earthquakes and has started monitoring those.
He explained that scientists are closely monitoring the ground movement and conducting regular studies. Seismic instruments have been installed in 20 locations across sensitive areas of Uttarakhand and in the coming days, preparations are underway to install seismic sensors at 15 other locations. This will help detect earthquake-prone movements and alert people before an earthquake strikes. Special methods will be used to study Nainital and other earthquake-prone cities, Gehlot added.
Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand has been placed in seismic zone IV and V due to its vulnerability to earthquakes. Of this, highly vulnerable zone V includes Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi districts while Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri, and Almora fall in zone IV. Dehradun and Tehri districts come under both zone IV and V.
Padmashree Harsh Gupta, a seismologist said, "In the future we will have to develop the habit of living with earthquakes. This requires creating an earthquake-resilient society. It's difficult to estimate the loss of life and property if a 7-magnitude earthquake strikes here. In 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Muzaffarabad, located on the India-Pakistan border, killing 82,000 people. Uttarakhand's geographical structure is similar to Muzaffarabad and if a similar large earthquake were to occur here, similar devastating consequences will follow."
According to Gupta, in 2010, a 7-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti that killed over 3,00,000 people. Learning from this, the people of Haiti formed the Earthquake Resilient Society and subsequently, a death toll of 2,500 was recorded during a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck later.
Gupta suggested celebrating Earthquake Day in sensitive areas to educate people about the events that occur during an earthquake and the preventive measures.
