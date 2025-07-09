ETV Bharat / state

Major Drug Racket Busted in Hyderabad Pubs: Heart Surgeon Among Patrons, Nigerian Network Unearthed

Hyderabad: A major drug racket operating through Hyderabad’s pubs and restaurants has been busted by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). The operation led to the arrest of a restaurant manager and exposed a widespread network involving foreign nationals, courier-based drug supply, and elite consumers, including a cardiovascular surgeon from a reputed hospital in Gachibowli.

The racket came to light when the Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station, acting on a tip-off, detained Surya, manager of Malnadu Restaurant in Kompally, around 7:15 PM on Monday. A search of his vehicle revealed OG weed and ecstasy pills concealed in the dashboard. Cocaine was also found cleverly hidden inside the heel of women’s slippers, packed in a parcel box under the seat.

Cocaine Trails From Pubs To Farmhouses

During interrogation, Surya made startling revelations. An MBA graduate from Bangalore, he opened the Malnadu restaurant in 2020. He frequently hosted parties at his cousin Rahul's farmhouse in Mulugu, where he and others, identified as Harsha and Navdeep Reddy, consumed narcotics.

Surya admitted to regular drug use at high-end pubs such as Prism, Farm Pub, Birdbox, Block 22, Quake Arena, Exora, and Broadway Pub. He claimed that these venues had separate areas designated for drug use.

He also named others involved, including Sandeep Kurapati, Venkat, Jaswanth, Sunil, and Dr. Prasanna, a heart surgeon from Bhimavaram.

Courier Routes And Nigerian Links