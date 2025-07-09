Major Drug Racket Busted in Hyderabad Pubs: Heart Surgeon Among Patrons, Nigerian Network Unearthed

Hyderabad: A major drug racket operating through Hyderabad’s pubs and restaurants has been busted by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). The operation led to the arrest of a restaurant manager and exposed a widespread network involving foreign nationals, courier-based drug supply, and elite consumers, including a cardiovascular surgeon from a reputed hospital in Gachibowli.
The racket came to light when the Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station, acting on a tip-off, detained Surya, manager of Malnadu Restaurant in Kompally, around 7:15 PM on Monday. A search of his vehicle revealed OG weed and ecstasy pills concealed in the dashboard. Cocaine was also found cleverly hidden inside the heel of women’s slippers, packed in a parcel box under the seat.
Cocaine Trails From Pubs To Farmhouses
During interrogation, Surya made startling revelations. An MBA graduate from Bangalore, he opened the Malnadu restaurant in 2020. He frequently hosted parties at his cousin Rahul's farmhouse in Mulugu, where he and others, identified as Harsha and Navdeep Reddy, consumed narcotics.
Surya admitted to regular drug use at high-end pubs such as Prism, Farm Pub, Birdbox, Block 22, Quake Arena, Exora, and Broadway Pub. He claimed that these venues had separate areas designated for drug use.
He also named others involved, including Sandeep Kurapati, Venkat, Jaswanth, Sunil, and Dr. Prasanna, a heart surgeon from Bhimavaram.
Courier Routes And Nigerian Links
Surya confessed to buying cocaine approximately 20 times from Harsha between 2021–22, and also sourced drugs from another associate, Sandeep Juvvadi. His friend Pallepaka Mohan frequently obtained drugs from a Nigerian national named Jerry, based in Bengaluru.
In May 2024, during a trip to Thailand, Surya met a Nigerian named Nick who lives in Delhi. After that, he frequently purchased cocaine and ecstasy from Nick and distributed the drugs to his network, including Rahul, Rohit Madishetti, Pawan, and Srideep. On July 4, ₹80,000 was transferred to Nick’s account for a consignment of cocaine.
A parcel from Srimaruthi Courier, containing drugs, was delivered to Surya on Monday, further tightening the noose around the courier-based supply route.
Widening Investigation: 25 Booked
The police have filed cases against 25 individuals, including Nigerian nationals Dezmond, Stanley, and Prince, along with Vikram Reddy and Tanuj. The authorities are expanding the probe to uncover the full scale of the operation, which may span multiple cities and involve several layers of facilitators.
