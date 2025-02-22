Major Crackdown Against Narcotics In Maharashtra: Poppy Plants Worth Rs 12.6 Crore Seized In Buldhana

Buldhana: In a major crackdown against narcotics, the crime branch of the Maharashtra police seized poppy plantation worth Rs 12.61 crore in a midnight operation in the state's Buldhana district, officials said.

Poppy Plants Worth Rs 12.6 Crore Seized In Buldhana (ETV Bharat)

An official said that police have also arrested a farmer named Santosh Sanap and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of law including the NDPS Act.

He said that the operation was carried out by a special team of Crime Branch led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishwa Pansare, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Thorat, sub-divisional Police Officer of Deulgaon Raja Manisha Kadam, local crime branch police inspector Ashok Lande, API Ashish Rohi, Rupesh Shakkarge, police sub-inspectors Sachin Kanade and Pratap Bajad.

Significantly, Buldhana is in news lately after Mumbai police have apprehended two persons from the district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s car.

According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Mangesh Wayal, 35, and Abhay Shingne, 22, both residents of Deulgaon Mahi locality in Deulgaon Raja in the district. The emails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the metropolis on Thursday, after which a probe began in the case.