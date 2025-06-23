Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Rajasthan: 62 IAS Officers Transferred, 10 District Collectors Changed

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government carried out a massive reshuffle of 62 IAS officers and placed 21 others with additional charge late on Sunday night.
Senior IAS officer Akhil Arora, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Finance Department in the last Ashok Gehlot government, is now posted as ACS in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) among other key transfers. Anand Kumar, has been transferred from the post of ACS, Home Department, to Forest and Environment.
Meanwhile, Bhaskar A Sawant, who was previously in PHED, is the new incumbent of the Home Department. Alok Gupta, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, was posted in the Industries Department.
Ravi Jain, who was secretary in the tourism and art culture department, was replaced by Rukmani Riar. Riar has been given the additional charge as Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner.
Two divisional commissioners and Collectors of 10 districts have also been changed. Tina Soni, earlier an APO has been made Divisional Commissioner Bharatpur, and Vishram Meena takes charge in Bikaner.
Among other new district collectors are Kalpana Agarwal (Tonk), Kanaram (Sawai Madhopur). Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary was appointed as Bharatpur collector, while Piyush Samaria was named Kota Collector and Priyanka Goswami as Kotputli-Behror Collector.
Many officers have been assigned two roles. Bhaskar A Sawant will take charge of Justice and Soldier Welfare, and Alok Gupta will also be in charge of RAJSICO. Vaibhav Galaria is the new Managing Director and Chairman of Jaipur Metro, while Devashish Prasti is the new Chairman of the Rajasthan Housing Board, and Shakti Singh Rathore is appointed as the Administrator, Secondary Education Board, Ajmer.
Read More