ETV Bharat / state

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Rajasthan: 62 IAS Officers Transferred, 10 District Collectors Changed

Rajasthan government transferred 62 IAS officers and gave additional charge to 21, making a major bureaucratic reshuffle

Rajasthan government transferred 62 IAS officers and gave additional charge to 21, making a major bureaucratic reshuffle under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership.
Rajasthan Secretariat in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government carried out a massive reshuffle of 62 IAS officers and placed 21 others with additional charge late on Sunday night.

Senior IAS officer Akhil Arora, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Finance Department in the last Ashok Gehlot government, is now posted as ACS in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) among other key transfers. Anand Kumar, has been transferred from the post of ACS, Home Department, to Forest and Environment.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar A Sawant, who was previously in PHED, is the new incumbent of the Home Department. Alok Gupta, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, was posted in the Industries Department.

Ravi Jain, who was secretary in the tourism and art culture department, was replaced by Rukmani Riar. Riar has been given the additional charge as Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Two divisional commissioners and Collectors of 10 districts have also been changed. Tina Soni, earlier an APO has been made Divisional Commissioner Bharatpur, and Vishram Meena takes charge in Bikaner.

Among other new district collectors are Kalpana Agarwal (Tonk), Kanaram (Sawai Madhopur). Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary was appointed as Bharatpur collector, while Piyush Samaria was named Kota Collector and Priyanka Goswami as Kotputli-Behror Collector.

Many officers have been assigned two roles. Bhaskar A Sawant will take charge of Justice and Soldier Welfare, and Alok Gupta will also be in charge of RAJSICO. Vaibhav Galaria is the new Managing Director and Chairman of Jaipur Metro, while Devashish Prasti is the new Chairman of the Rajasthan Housing Board, and Shakti Singh Rathore is appointed as the Administrator, Secondary Education Board, Ajmer.

Read More

  1. Major Reshuffle In Jammu And Kashmir Administration
  2. Delhi Police Effects Major Reshuffle: 24 IPS And 14 DANIPS Officers Transferred, Check Full List Here
  3. Major Reshuffle In J&K Police: Top IPS, JKPS Officers Transferred

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government carried out a massive reshuffle of 62 IAS officers and placed 21 others with additional charge late on Sunday night.

Senior IAS officer Akhil Arora, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Finance Department in the last Ashok Gehlot government, is now posted as ACS in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) among other key transfers. Anand Kumar, has been transferred from the post of ACS, Home Department, to Forest and Environment.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar A Sawant, who was previously in PHED, is the new incumbent of the Home Department. Alok Gupta, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, was posted in the Industries Department.

Ravi Jain, who was secretary in the tourism and art culture department, was replaced by Rukmani Riar. Riar has been given the additional charge as Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Two divisional commissioners and Collectors of 10 districts have also been changed. Tina Soni, earlier an APO has been made Divisional Commissioner Bharatpur, and Vishram Meena takes charge in Bikaner.

Among other new district collectors are Kalpana Agarwal (Tonk), Kanaram (Sawai Madhopur). Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary was appointed as Bharatpur collector, while Piyush Samaria was named Kota Collector and Priyanka Goswami as Kotputli-Behror Collector.

Many officers have been assigned two roles. Bhaskar A Sawant will take charge of Justice and Soldier Welfare, and Alok Gupta will also be in charge of RAJSICO. Vaibhav Galaria is the new Managing Director and Chairman of Jaipur Metro, while Devashish Prasti is the new Chairman of the Rajasthan Housing Board, and Shakti Singh Rathore is appointed as the Administrator, Secondary Education Board, Ajmer.

Read More

  1. Major Reshuffle In Jammu And Kashmir Administration
  2. Delhi Police Effects Major Reshuffle: 24 IPS And 14 DANIPS Officers Transferred, Check Full List Here
  3. Major Reshuffle In J&K Police: Top IPS, JKPS Officers Transferred

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IAS OFFICERS TRANSFERREDDISTRICT COLLECTORS CHANGEDRAJASTHAN BUREAUCRATIC RESHUFFLEBUREAUCRATIC RESHUFFLE IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.