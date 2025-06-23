ETV Bharat / state

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Rajasthan: 62 IAS Officers Transferred, 10 District Collectors Changed

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government carried out a massive reshuffle of 62 IAS officers and placed 21 others with additional charge late on Sunday night.

Senior IAS officer Akhil Arora, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Finance Department in the last Ashok Gehlot government, is now posted as ACS in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) among other key transfers. Anand Kumar, has been transferred from the post of ACS, Home Department, to Forest and Environment.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar A Sawant, who was previously in PHED, is the new incumbent of the Home Department. Alok Gupta, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, was posted in the Industries Department.

Ravi Jain, who was secretary in the tourism and art culture department, was replaced by Rukmani Riar. Riar has been given the additional charge as Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner.