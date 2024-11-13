Five Major Yogi Govt's 'Bulldozer Actions' In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government's 'bulldozer action' in Uttar Pradesh has been in the discussions for a long time. While earlier 'bulldozer action' was taken against land mafias, currently houses of people involved in criminal activities are being targeted.

The Opposition has repeatedly raised questions on "illegal" demolitions. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a house cannot be demolished simply on the ground of accusations and warned that officials will not be spared. Here's some of the recent major 'bulldozer actions':

UP's biggest 'bulldozer action' in Akbarnagar, Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government bulldozed 1800 houses in Akbarnagar, which was considered Asia's largest demolition drive that left 35,000 people homeless. Out of which, 1800 people received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. People knocked the doors of the High Court and the Supreme Court, but did not get any relief. However, in the wake of protests and subsequent police lathicharge, the drive was restricted to Akbarnagar.

2. MLA Shahjil Islam's petrol pump demolished:

Bareilly's Bhojipura SP MLA Shahjil Islam was accused of making objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister and 'bulldozer action' was launched against his petrol pump. The SP had alleged that the action was a fallout of revenge politics. Also, investigations of Shahjil's other establishments are also underway.

Two hotels demolished in Varanasi:

Bulldozers were also run on two luxurious hotels built on the banks of Varuna river in Varanasi. According to the district administration, five bulldozers were pressed into service to demolish these hotels that were constructed in the green belt. An argument rose between the hotel owners and the administration, leaving ADM City Alok Kumar in controversy.

Bulldozer ran on the pump and house of Prayagraj violence accused:

After the Prayagraj violence, the house of the main accused Javed Ahmed was demolished by bulldozer. Javed's wife Parveen Fatima filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, claiming that the house was in her name, yet it was demolished "illegally". The administration later argued that the house was built without a map.

Urdu gate of Azam Khan's Jauhar University demolished:

The Urdu gate of SP leader Azam Khan's Jauhar University was demolished on 9 March 2019. It was alleged that Azam Khan had built a gate on government land encroaching the main road. Around Rs 40 lakh was spent on building the gate, which was demolished after the BJP came to power.