Major Breakthrough In Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case: CB-CID Arrests Father Of Prime Accused

Tirunelveli: In a major breakthrough in the alleged honour killing of a Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu, the CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has arrested Police Sub Inspector Saravanan, the father of the prime accused, Surjith.

On July 27, 27-year-old software engineer Kavin Selva Ganesh, a resident of KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli, was hacked to death in broad daylight. Kavin, who hailed from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, had reportedly been in a relationship with a woman since their school days. Her family had strongly opposed the relationship.

According to the police, the woman’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both serving as Sub Inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police, had opposed the relationship because Kavin belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Following the murder, her brother Surjith surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and gave a confession statement claiming responsibility.

“I killed Kavin because he was from a Scheduled Caste and was in love with my sister,” Surjith reportedly told the police.

How was Saravanan arrested?

Initially, police maintained there was insufficient evidence to arrest the parents. However, after Surjith’s photos wielding weapons went viral and fresh evidence surfaced, suspicions of parental involvement grew stronger.

A senior police officer said that hours after the murder, both Saravanan and Krishnakumari were taken into protective custody as police feared a threat to their lives.

“Today, Saravanan was arrested based on fresh evidence. He did not expect it until the last moment and was shocked when officers who were protecting him arrested him.”

Sources indicated that investigators now believe Surjith’s parents may have played a role in planning the murder.