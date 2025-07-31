Major Breakthrough In Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case: CB-CID Arrests Father Of Prime Accused

Tirunelveli: In a major breakthrough in the alleged honour killing of a Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu, the CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has arrested Police Sub Inspector Saravanan, the father of the prime accused, Surjith.
On July 27, 27-year-old software engineer Kavin Selva Ganesh, a resident of KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli, was hacked to death in broad daylight. Kavin, who hailed from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, had reportedly been in a relationship with a woman since their school days. Her family had strongly opposed the relationship.
According to the police, the woman’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both serving as Sub Inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police, had opposed the relationship because Kavin belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Following the murder, her brother Surjith surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and gave a confession statement claiming responsibility.
“I killed Kavin because he was from a Scheduled Caste and was in love with my sister,” Surjith reportedly told the police.
How was Saravanan arrested?
Initially, police maintained there was insufficient evidence to arrest the parents. However, after Surjith’s photos wielding weapons went viral and fresh evidence surfaced, suspicions of parental involvement grew stronger.
A senior police officer said that hours after the murder, both Saravanan and Krishnakumari were taken into protective custody as police feared a threat to their lives.
“Today, Saravanan was arrested based on fresh evidence. He did not expect it until the last moment and was shocked when officers who were protecting him arrested him.”
Sources indicated that investigators now believe Surjith’s parents may have played a role in planning the murder.
With Saravanan’s arrest, Kavin’s family has agreed to receive the body for final rites on Tuesday (July 31).
The incident, which was revealed to be a case of honour killing, sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. Based on the family’s complaint, Saravanan and Krishnakumari were also named as co-accused in the FIR.
Family protests
Even though Surjith was arrested immediately, protests broke out demanding the arrest of his parents, who were named in the FIR. Kavin’s relatives refused to receive his body for four consecutive days, demanding the arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari.
Police negotiations with the family failed, further escalating the tension. Several political leaders and organisations visited Kavin’s family in Thoothukudi to express solidarity. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also held protests, with party chief Thol. Thirumavalavan announced a statewide protest on July 31.
Meanwhile, photographs of Surjith posing with sickles and other weapons surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Pictures of Kavin and the woman together also went viral.
Case transferred to CBCID
Facing intense public pressure, the Tamil Nadu Police announced on Monday afternoon that the case was being transferred to the CBCID. State Intelligence ADGP Davidson rushed to Thoothukudi and later met senior officers at the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner’s office to review the case, including the alleged involvement of the woman’s parents.
On Monday night, police confirmed that Saravanan had been arrested. His wife Krishnakumari, however, has not been arrested yet.
