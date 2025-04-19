Major Breakthrough In Seelampur Murder Case: 'Lady Don' Zikra Arrested By Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough into Thursday's murder of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, police have arrested 'Lady Don' Zikra in connection with the case even as two of her accomplices are absconding.

The victim identified as Kunal was stabbed by the attackers on Thursday evening in what is believed to be a revenge killing. Kunal was declared dead on arrival at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital where he was shifted after the attack.

A police official said that during subsequent probe into the murder, Zikra's name surfaced in the case and she was taken into custody by the police. Zikra's cousins Sahil and Dilshad, who are believed to be involved in the case, are still absconding and the police are searching for them.

Murder Motive

According to the police, during interrogation, Zikra said that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys Lala and Shambhu, who were Kunal's friends. Zikra said that Kunal was also present there at that time, but since he was a minor, he was not named in the FIR. Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was behind the attack and plotted the murder as a revenge killing.

Ten teams of Delhi Police are searching for other accused in the murder case. Police are also scanning CCTV footage to trace their escape routes and are conducting raids in Delhi. Zikra is still being questioned about the whereabouts of Sahil and Dilshad.

CM Gupta Assures Justice

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that justice will be done in the murder of the 17-year-old boy.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner about the murder of 17-year-old boy Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was taken to Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," the CM said.

Who Is Lady Don Zikra?

Zikra, who is linked to the 'Hashim Baba Gang' as per reports, is active on social media where she often posts weapon-wielding pictures and reels. It is believed that more than a dozen minor boys are included in her gang. Recently, a reel of her flaunting a weapon went viral, after which the police registered a case against her under the Arms Act and also arrested her in the case. After her name surfaced in the Kunal murder case, she is once again in police custody.

The teenage boy's murder has raked communal tensions in the area due to which police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at every nook and corner of Seelampur.

According to the police, slain Kunal lived with his family in J Block of New Seelampur area. He is survived by father Rajveer, mother Vandana, three brothers—Golu, Lucky and Virat—and a sister Praveen. Kunal's father is an auto driver, while Kunal used to work in a shop in Gandhi Nagar. Due to his father's illness, the responsibility of the family was on Kunal's shoulders and he was the one who was taking care of the entire family.

On Friday, the agitated family members blocked GT Road for hours and tried to protest by keeping the body on the road. But the police foiled the protest after the post-mortem, the body was taken directly to Nigambodh Ghat where the last rites were performed.