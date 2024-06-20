Major Breakthrough in Reasi Bus Attack; Prime Suspect Arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major breakthrough in the terror attack on a yatra bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district earlier this month, police have arrested a suspected Over Ground Worker believed to be the prime suspect for facilitating, and giving logistic support to the militants in the attack, local inputs said.

At least ten pilgrims were killed while several others were injured after the bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge after being ambushed by terrorists near Teryath village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 9. Following the attack, police registered a case under FIR No- 31/2024 u/s 302/307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 16/18/20 UAPA at PS - Pouni on 9th of June itself.

According to local inputs, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a militant OGW identified as Hakam Din (40) son of M A Khan resident of -Bandhrahi ( Saida Nallha), District Rajouri at Reasi. Din, as per police was involved in harbouring the militants involved in the Reasi terror attack multiple times along with providing food and shelter to them. The accused as per police acted as a guide and helped them in reaching the spot of incident, added the sources.

It can be recalled that the ill fated bus targeted by the militants was returning from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra, a town famous for the Vaishno Devi temple, traveling along a link road of NH144A that passes through dense forests and hilly terrain when it came under heavy fire by the militants. The driver of the bus who was shot at by the hiding militants lost control over the bus which fell into the deep gorge causing further casualties.