Major Breakthrough in Punjab Nature Heights Infra Scam as Main Accused Nabbed From Uttarakhand

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough into the multi-crore Nature Heights Infra scam in Punjab, the Fazilka and Faridkot police in a joint operation have arrested the mastermind of the scam, who was absconding for nine years, from Uttarakhand, a top cop said on Tuesday April 9.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough, Fazilka Police in a joint operation with Faridkot Police has busted the multi-crore Nature Heights Infra Scam and arrested Neeraj Thathai alias Neeraj Arora, who was absconding for the last 8-9 years and declared Proclaimed Offender from Pauri, Uttarakhand”.

Police have also recovered one luxury BMW car, mobile phones and fake documents from the possession of the arrested accused, the DGP said. The accused, the DGP Punjab said, is named in 108 FIRs in 21 districts for defrauding people by promising money or plots.

“Further investigations are ongoing, Punjab Police is 100% committed to maintaining security and stern action will be taken against all involved in organised crime”.

Investigators have alleged that on 16 February 2002, Neeraj Arora set up a company called 'Natureway Marketing Private Limited'. Exactly ten years later, in February 2012, he committed financial frauds worth crores of rupees through the chit fund company called Nature Heights allegedly run by Abohar-based Thatai couple.

Arrested Neeraj Arora is accused of collecting crores of rupees from investors by offering cheaper residential and commercial plots in prime locations in Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Talwara and other posh areas.

After duping the investors, the firm later shut its offices and branches leaving the victims high and dry.