ETV Bharat / state

Major Blow To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling; Smuggler Arrested With 7 KG Heroin In Punjab

Amritsar: In a major crackdown against narco terrorist networks operating from across the border, Punjab Police has arrested a notorious smuggler with 7.122 kg heroin in Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the accused Yasin Mohammad was nabbed from Wadali in Chheharta area with the contraband. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested smuggler Yasin is about 22 years old and a resident of Uttar Pradesh, but was presently living in Lalru (Mohali). Four cases have already been registered against Yasin, many of which are under the NDPS Act, the police officer said, adding he has been arrested in drug smuggling cases earlier as well.

“Yasin is unemployed but was associated with the heroin network for a long time,” added the Police Commissioner. He said that during the initial investigation, it has come to light that this entire syndicate was being run by Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Moga. Jagpreet Singh also has four cases registered against him and has been an accused in serious NDPS cases in Khanna, Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur and Samrala. He was in direct contact with Pakistani smugglers for a long time as per the police officer.

Police have revealed that on Jagpreet's instructions, Yasin was distributing heroin in the Malwa region of Punjab.