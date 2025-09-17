Major Blow To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling; Smuggler Arrested With 7 KG Heroin In Punjab
The accused originally from Uttar Pradesh was nabbed from Wadali in Chheharta area of Amritsar with the contraband.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major crackdown against narco terrorist networks operating from across the border, Punjab Police has arrested a notorious smuggler with 7.122 kg heroin in Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the officials, the accused Yasin Mohammad was nabbed from Wadali in Chheharta area with the contraband. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested smuggler Yasin is about 22 years old and a resident of Uttar Pradesh, but was presently living in Lalru (Mohali). Four cases have already been registered against Yasin, many of which are under the NDPS Act, the police officer said, adding he has been arrested in drug smuggling cases earlier as well.
“Yasin is unemployed but was associated with the heroin network for a long time,” added the Police Commissioner. He said that during the initial investigation, it has come to light that this entire syndicate was being run by Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Moga. Jagpreet Singh also has four cases registered against him and has been an accused in serious NDPS cases in Khanna, Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur and Samrala. He was in direct contact with Pakistani smugglers for a long time as per the police officer.
Police have revealed that on Jagpreet's instructions, Yasin was distributing heroin in the Malwa region of Punjab.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also confirmed the drug smuggler's arrest in a post on X. “In a major success against cross-border narco-terror networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested Yasin Mohammad from Wadali in Chheharta and recovered 7.122 kg heroin,” Yadav wrote.
The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that this syndicate was being run by Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Moga, who was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and on his instructions, distributed heroin in the Malwa region of Punjab.
A case has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar, and a full investigation is currently underway to expose the entire nexus including the back and forth links of this network. The Punjab Police is committed to its resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and ensure a safe Punjab, added the DGP.
