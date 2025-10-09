Major Blow To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling In Punjab; Four Peddlers Held With 21 KG Heroin
The four drug peddlers were arrested by police and CIA staff in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts following specific intelligence inputs.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST
Tarn Taran: In major success against cross-border drug smuggling, security forces have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 21 kg heroin from their possession in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts of Punjab on Wednesday, officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that a team of CIA staff Tarn Taran arrested Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Harpreet Singh alias Happy in the presence of DSP D Tarn Taran at a checkpoint recovered a total of 16 kg heroin. The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs that the accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu, son of Ajit Singh, resident of Ward No. 1, Raya, District Amritsar Rural and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, son of Kashmir Singh, resident of Dhyanpur, District Amritsar Rural had links with Pakistani smugglers and were planning a major smuggling.
According to SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal, a case number 233, dated 08.10.2025, offence 21(C)/25/29, NDPS Act, was registered against the accused at Police Station Sadar, Tarn Taran and investigation has been initiated. During the investigation, it came to light that these accused have links with Pakistani smugglers, who used to smuggle heroin across the Indo-Pak border in coordination with them through various methods, he added. The investigation is ongoing, the accused have been produced in court and their remand is being taken, added the SSP.
In another operation against cross-border drug smuggling bid, SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh said, 'The police have arrested two drug smugglers and recovered about five kg of heroin and Rs 29 lakh drug money from them.