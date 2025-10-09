ETV Bharat / state

Major Blow To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling In Punjab; Four Peddlers Held With 21 KG Heroin

October 9, 2025

Tarn Taran: In major success against cross-border drug smuggling, security forces have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 21 kg heroin from their possession in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts of Punjab on Wednesday, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that a team of CIA staff Tarn Taran arrested Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Harpreet Singh alias Happy in the presence of DSP D Tarn Taran at a checkpoint recovered a total of 16 kg heroin. The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs that the accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu, son of Ajit Singh, resident of Ward No. 1, Raya, District Amritsar Rural and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, son of Kashmir Singh, resident of Dhyanpur, District Amritsar Rural had links with Pakistani smugglers and were planning a major smuggling.