ETV Bharat / state

Major Blaze At Electronics Goods Showroom Building In Mumbai; NDRF Called In For Firefighting Ops

No casualties have been reported so far following major fire that broke out in an electronics goods showroom building in the Bandra area on Tuesday.

Smoke rise up after a fire broke out in an electronics goods showroom building, in the suburban Bandra area of Mumbai, Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
Smoke rise up after a fire broke out in an electronics goods showroom building, in the suburban Bandra area of Mumbai, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a building housing an electronics goods showroom in the suburban Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday, with the NDRF also being called in for firefighting operations, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries in the blaze, they said.

"Following a request from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and reached the spot at 7.50 am," a civic spokesperson said. He said while no injuries have been reported at the site, the building adjacent to the affected structure was vacated as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the fire, classified as Level IV (major), broke out around 4.10 am in a multistorey building on Linking Road in Bandra (west). A civic official said the blaze was initially confined to the building's basement, but it later spread to the upper floors of the building, which were engulfed in smoke.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building was visible from afar. Photographs and videos of the blaze have surfaced on social media. Around 6.25 am, the fire brigade classified the blaze as Level IV, indicating that it was a major fire warranting extensive firefighting operation, the civic official said. According to officials, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and other senior officers of the fire brigade have rushed to the spot, and attempts are underway to douse the blaze.

At least 13 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are at the spot, the civic official added. He said other agencies have also been mobilised, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. This is the second major early-morning blaze in the metropolis in two days. On Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Ballard Estate area.

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a building housing an electronics goods showroom in the suburban Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday, with the NDRF also being called in for firefighting operations, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries in the blaze, they said.

"Following a request from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and reached the spot at 7.50 am," a civic spokesperson said. He said while no injuries have been reported at the site, the building adjacent to the affected structure was vacated as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the fire, classified as Level IV (major), broke out around 4.10 am in a multistorey building on Linking Road in Bandra (west). A civic official said the blaze was initially confined to the building's basement, but it later spread to the upper floors of the building, which were engulfed in smoke.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building was visible from afar. Photographs and videos of the blaze have surfaced on social media. Around 6.25 am, the fire brigade classified the blaze as Level IV, indicating that it was a major fire warranting extensive firefighting operation, the civic official said. According to officials, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief Ravindra Ambulgekar and other senior officers of the fire brigade have rushed to the spot, and attempts are underway to douse the blaze.

At least 13 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are at the spot, the civic official added. He said other agencies have also been mobilised, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. This is the second major early-morning blaze in the metropolis in two days. On Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Ballard Estate area.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI FIREMAHARASHTRANATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCESUBURBAN BANDRA AREAELECTRONICS SHOWROOM BUILDING FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.