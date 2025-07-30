‘Major Attack Foiled In Chhattisgarh’: Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed, Huge Arms And Explosives Seized In Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Security forces claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh after killing a uniformed Naxalite during a gunfight in the forests of Donginpara, which is near the border with Dantewada.

The deceased, Kotla Ganga, alias Muchaki Ganga, was a member of the Keralapal Area Committee (ACM) and a resident of Gogunda. He had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Search operation and encounter

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the incident, saying that a team of Sukma District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint search operation in the region following an intelligence tip-off on the presence of Naxalites.

“The operation began in the morning hours of July 29, and intermittent firefights between the security forces and Naxalites ensued throughout the day. One Naxalite was killed in retaliation, and weapons along with Naxalite-related material were recovered from the site,” Chavan said.

Major weapons and explosives recovered

After the encounter concluded, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives, which they claimed signalled a big Naxal plot.

“Among the items seized were a barrel grenade launcher (BGL) rifle, nine BGL launchers, nine BGL cells, 11 detonators, gelatin rods, wireless sets with chargers, and about 10 meters of electric wire. In addition, numerous backpacks, Naxalite literature, and other supplies were also found,” the SP said. “These items indicate that the Naxalites were likely planning a major incident,” said Chavan.

Soldiers injured in IED blast

Meanwhile, officials said that three soldiers from the DRG were also injured during the operation when an IED blast happened. However, the injured personnel were safely evacuated and are undergoing treatment and are said to be stable.

Bastar IG praises security forces' efforts

Detailing the operation, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P. praised the dedication of the security forces for it in the challenging geographical terrain of Bastar.

“Despite the difficult conditions and harsh weather, the security forces are fully committed to clearing the region of Naxalite influence. This operation is another important step towards our goal of a Naxal-free Bastar,” he said.

Sundarraj also appealed to Naxal cadres to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream. “The public no longer supports their ideology. Violence is not the solution. If they surrender, they will be able to benefit from the government’s rehabilitation policies. If they continue their violent ways, they will face strict action,” he said.