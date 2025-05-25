Sharya Chakra Awardee Maj Ashish Dahiya Given Hero's Welcome At Native Village

Sonipat: Major Ashish Dahiya, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery while leading an operation in Pulwama, was given a hero's welcome at his native Kakroi village in Sonipat.

Maj Dahiya was awarded the medal by President Draupadi Murmu at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held in Delhi recently. Maj Dahiya has participated in five vital operations since June 2022. He has killed four dreaded terrorists and also defused three IEDs during the operations. On June 2, 2024, during a special operation in Pulwama, he demonstrated prudence, courage and efficient leadership. Amid heavy firing and grenade attack by terrorists, he not only saved his injured companion, but also successfully completed the mission by leading his men from the front.

The Shaurya Chakra presented to Maj Ashish Dahiya (ETV Bharat)

In a close-quarter encounter, he eliminated a top A++ category terrorist, the longest-surviving militant in South Kashmir. Maj Dahiya belongs to a family of serving and retired Army personnel. His father Late Lance Naik Ashok Kumar had also served in the Indian Army. Ashish's younger brother Major Anish Dahiya is currently posted in Siachen, while his wife Major Anusha is currently serving in South Sudan.

Maj Ashish Dahiya receiving the Shaurya Chakra from President Draupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

Maj Dahiya got into the National Defence Academy (NDA) in the year 2011. In 2015, he passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and was commissioned in the Corps of Engineers. He is presently posted in 50 Rashtriya Rifles.

Maj Ashish Dahiya and his wife being welcomed home (ETV Bharat)

Maj Dahiya's mother said that the honor is not just for her son but for all the soldiers who risk their lives to protect the country. "It is the good fortune of our family that its members have been serving Mother India. Ashish has proved that when the spirits are high, no enemy can prevail," she said.