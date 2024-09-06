Major Administrative Reshuffle In Rajasthan; Over 100 IAS Officers Transferred

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In major administrative rejig, the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government has ordered transfer of 108 IAS officers in the state. The Personnel Department has issued an order transferring 108 IAS officers, while 20 IAS officers have been given additional charge.

Among the transferred IAS officers, Shubhra Singh has been appointed as Chairman Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Jaipur, Shreya Guha as Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development Department, Jaipur, Bhaskar A Sawant as Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering and Ground Water Extension Department, Jaipur, Ashwini Bhagat as Principal Secretary, Minority Affairs and Waqf Department, Jaipur.

Likewise, Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Health Administration Department, Jaipur, Hemant Kumar Gera as Chairman, Revenue Board, Ajmer, Gayatri Rathore as Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Family Welfare Department, Jaipur, Vaibhav Galariya as Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Jaipur. T Ravikant has been appointed as Principal Secretary Food Petroleum Department Jaipur, Sudhir Kumar as Principal Secretary Food Civil Supplies and Bhagat Affairs Department Jaipur, Bhawani Singh Detha as Member Revenue Board Ajmer, Vikas Sitaramji as Chairman Rajasthan Civil Services Appeal Jaipur, Manju Rajpal as Secretary Cooperative Department Jaipur.

Naveen Jain has been appointed as Secretary Finance Department Jaipur, Krishna Kumar Pathak as Secretary Personnel Department Jaipur, Bhanu Prakash as Secretary Tribal Area Development Department Jaipur, Neeraj Kumar Pawan as Secretary Youth Affairs in Sports Department Jaipur. Ravi Jain has been appointed as the Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, Art, Literature, Culture and Archaeology Department, Director General, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, Samit Sharma has been appointed as the Secretary to the Government, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cattle Department, Jaipur, Ravi Kumar Surpur has been appointed as the Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, Jaipur.