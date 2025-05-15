ETV Bharat / state

Majitha Spurious Liquor Case: Father-Son Duo Held In Delhi, Sent To 5-Day Police Remand

A father-son duo, accused of supplying menthol for the spurious liquor in Majitha, were remanded for five days after being brought from Delhi.

Compensation is being given to the kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor. (Inset) The two accused remanded to police custody. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 11:27 PM IST

Amritsar: In a major development in the Majitha spurious liquor case, a man and his son were arrested from the Model Town area of Delhi and produced before a court in Amritsar on Wednesday. The court has remanded them in police custody for five days.

According to the rural police, the father-son duo were allegedly involved in supplying menthol, a key ingredient suspected to have been used in the spurious liquor that caused multiple casualties. They were brought from Delhi under tight security and produced in court, which granted five days of police remand for further interrogation.

A day earlier, the rural police had produced 16 other accused in connection with the case, who were sent on two to three days' police remand. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused presented in court has risen to 18.

Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests in the case cannot be ruled out.

It may be recalled that the death toll in the Majitha spurious liquor tragedy has climbed to 23, after two more people succumbed during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

The deceased have been identified as Sahib Singh (45), a resident of Bhagwa village, and Baldev Singh (30), from Sarchur village. Both were admitted to the hospital in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, which was reportedly distributed across several villages in the Majitha area.

According to DIG Satinder Singh, 16 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Jaspal Singh, the brother of deceased Sahib Singh, said, “My brother was a daily wage labourer. After consuming the liquor, he lost his vision, began vomiting continuously, and had difficulty breathing before he passed away.”

He has urged the government to take strict action against the culprits and implement measures to curb the sale of illicit liquor in rural areas.

