Majhi Reviews Probe Progress Of Odisha Woman’s ‘Rape’ In Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the progress of investigation into the alleged rape of a woman from the state in the national capital, an official statement said on Thursday. He also inquired about the health condition of the 34-year-old nursing graduate from Odisha, who was allegedly raped in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. She was found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.

Majhi, who stopped in Delhi while on his way to Chandigarh to attend the swearing in ceremony of the Haryana government on Wednesday, enquired about the woman’s health, investigation progress and other matters related to the case, the statement said.

The CM had on Monday night also asked Odisha Police’s Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni to meet the woman at AIIMS Delhi, where she is being treated and enquire about her health condition.