Majestic 'Green House' in Palace City of Mysuru Is Home to 10,000 Different Vines

Mysuru (Karnataka): In the historical city of Mysuru, a vine house amid concrete buildings is attracting eyeballs from citizens across the city. A two storey house occupying a 45x65 feet plot in the 3rd phase of Gokulam, accomodating 10,000 vines, and more than 190 different species of flora is a wonder of its own.

Benjamin Vasu, the owner of the house spoke to ETV Bharat about the special features of this house. Here are excerpts of the interview:

Originally from Somwarpet in Kodagu, Vasu came to Mysore about 20 years ago and since then, has grown several kinds of vines around the estate-style house to make it a major center of attraction. The house feels like a small museum in itself stored with vines, ancient stone idols, heritage images, toys, paintings, and artefacts.

Talking about the specialty of the house, Vasu said that it has rare plants and vines in the house for the last 10 years. Currently, there are around 10,000 different types of vines around the house, he claimed. "I have also grown plants that prevent snakes, mosquitoes and insects from approaching near them. Birds also find shelter in them due to the cool weather. As many as 190 different types of plants can be found here, including fruits like grapes, different vines used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicine. Despite no AC or cooler here, we have a pleasant climate here. Such a house is necessary for the summers," he added.

Watering once a month in winter and rainy season is sufficient, Vasu added. However, in this summer, one needs to water once a week. He added, "It is very important to reduce the temperature as Mysore has become extremely hot now. Students from the Mysore University are coming here to study and research. If we breathe this air, we will not fall sick as it is not filled with pollutants."

Read More: