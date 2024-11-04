ETV Bharat / state

Majestic Chinar Trees Paint Kashmir In Magical Hues Again This Autumn

Srinagar: Before the onset of winter in Kashmir, autumn has again taken centre stage in the valley. The trees have begun to be decked in vivid red, gold, and green colours. The refreshing atmosphere proves that Kashmir is indeed a paradise, but the view of the Chinar trees in October and November adds a unique colour to the season.

Autumn in Kashmir is pleasant, with mild sunlight during the day and cool mornings and evenings. The sight of burning Chinar leaves scattered here and there creates a beautiful scene. During this season, the Mughal Gardens are the top choice for tourists, as these gardens are filled with Chinar trees.

A couple visiting Kashmir for the first time said that the golden colour of the Chinar leaves in Nishat Bagh is mesmerizing. “It is impossible to describe this unparalleled beauty in words,” they shared.

Kashmir has a unique charm not only because of its immense beauty but also due to its changing seasons. Among these, autumn stands out as the season that attracts a significant number of tourists. This time of year is also a favourite for Bollywood film shoots.