ETV Bharat / state

Majestic Chinar Trees Paint Kashmir In Magical Hues Again This Autumn

Autumn takes centre stage in the valley again as the trees are decked in vivid colours before winter. ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din writes

Majestic Chinar Trees Paint Kashmir In Magical Hues Again This Autumn
Collage of people thronging various gardens to enjoy Autumn in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Srinagar: Before the onset of winter in Kashmir, autumn has again taken centre stage in the valley. The trees have begun to be decked in vivid red, gold, and green colours. The refreshing atmosphere proves that Kashmir is indeed a paradise, but the view of the Chinar trees in October and November adds a unique colour to the season.

Autumn in Kashmir is pleasant, with mild sunlight during the day and cool mornings and evenings. The sight of burning Chinar leaves scattered here and there creates a beautiful scene. During this season, the Mughal Gardens are the top choice for tourists, as these gardens are filled with Chinar trees.

A couple visiting Kashmir for the first time said that the golden colour of the Chinar leaves in Nishat Bagh is mesmerizing. “It is impossible to describe this unparalleled beauty in words,” they shared.

Kashmir has a unique charm not only because of its immense beauty but also due to its changing seasons. Among these, autumn stands out as the season that attracts a significant number of tourists. This time of year is also a favourite for Bollywood film shoots.

Many songs with romantic lyrics and enchanting scenes have been filmed here. Tourists often choose Kashmir's autumn for pre-wedding shoots, capturing memorable moments against this stunning backdrop. Visitors to Kashmir praise the autumn, saying, “We’re so glad we chose this season to visit.”

While all trees add to Kashmir's beauty, the stature and allure of the Chinar trees are distinctive and unmatched. The Chinar is an integral part of Kashmiri culture. Tourists from Gujarat remarked, “Autumn can be seen everywhere, but experiencing this season in Kashmir is truly special.”

Walking on dry Chinar leaves is also a unique experience. The sound created by stepping on them is soothing to the soul.

Srinagar: Before the onset of winter in Kashmir, autumn has again taken centre stage in the valley. The trees have begun to be decked in vivid red, gold, and green colours. The refreshing atmosphere proves that Kashmir is indeed a paradise, but the view of the Chinar trees in October and November adds a unique colour to the season.

Autumn in Kashmir is pleasant, with mild sunlight during the day and cool mornings and evenings. The sight of burning Chinar leaves scattered here and there creates a beautiful scene. During this season, the Mughal Gardens are the top choice for tourists, as these gardens are filled with Chinar trees.

A couple visiting Kashmir for the first time said that the golden colour of the Chinar leaves in Nishat Bagh is mesmerizing. “It is impossible to describe this unparalleled beauty in words,” they shared.

Kashmir has a unique charm not only because of its immense beauty but also due to its changing seasons. Among these, autumn stands out as the season that attracts a significant number of tourists. This time of year is also a favourite for Bollywood film shoots.

Many songs with romantic lyrics and enchanting scenes have been filmed here. Tourists often choose Kashmir's autumn for pre-wedding shoots, capturing memorable moments against this stunning backdrop. Visitors to Kashmir praise the autumn, saying, “We’re so glad we chose this season to visit.”

While all trees add to Kashmir's beauty, the stature and allure of the Chinar trees are distinctive and unmatched. The Chinar is an integral part of Kashmiri culture. Tourists from Gujarat remarked, “Autumn can be seen everywhere, but experiencing this season in Kashmir is truly special.”

Walking on dry Chinar leaves is also a unique experience. The sound created by stepping on them is soothing to the soul.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRCHINARAUTUMNAUTUMN IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.