Maiya Samman Yojana Empowers Women, Lights Up Diwali In Ranchi
Women of Karam Toli Chowk illuminate Diwali with entrepreneurship
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Ranchi: In the house of Sheela Linda, a resident of Karam Toli Chowk, these days the illuminations not only indicate the arrival of Diwali, but also testify the beginning of a new life.
Active in social service for the past 25 years, Sheila Linda is not only bringing light to her own life, but also to the lives of many women around her. These women are reaping the benefits of the Maiya Samman Yojana, even as they promote the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, bringing local products made by them to the market.
Sheila Linda says, "I have received an amount of Rs 15,000 till now from Maiya Samman Yojana. First, it was a small capital, but today it has become my greatest strength. With this money, I started making diyas, candles and paper envelopes. Ab mera chota sa business chal pada hai. (Now, my small business has begun to flourish)."
"In this season of Diwali, the demand for lamps has increased, and I am happy that many houses are lit up with lamps made by me," says Sheila.
Actually, the Maiya Samman Yojana has given an opportunity to thousands of women of Jharkhand to stand on their own feet. Financial assistance under this scheme is not only making women self-reliant but also giving them an identity in society. Sheila Linda's story is a living example of this transformation.
For those women who could not get the benefit of the scheme, she showed them the way to employment by connecting them with self-help groups. Today, many of them are making profits by making lamps, envelopes and candles themselves and have become self-reliant.
On the occasion of Diwali, they started making designer lamps. From public fairs to city malls, lamps made by them are being sold. Premmani, who is associated with Sheila Linda's group, smiles and says, "Sheila Didi taught us that with a little courage and hard work, everything is possible. The money received from the Maiya Samman Yojana has added hope. Now we are able to meet our own expenses, we are able to share our children's education expenses."
Basanti, who is associated with this group, says, "I get an old-age pension. Earlier, I used to use that money for household expenses, but now I use that money for Sheila Didi's work. We make lamps together and sell them. In Diwali, when we make lamps for others’ houses, it feels like life is truly successful.”
This scheme of the Government of Jharkhand is giving a new direction to the women of both rural and urban areas. Women who lacked capital are now standing on their own feet through this scheme. To be honest, in Karam Toli Chowk neighbourhood, this Diwali is not just a festival of lights, but also a celebration of women's hard work, self-reliance and dignity.
