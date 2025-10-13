ETV Bharat / state

Maiya Samman Yojana Empowers Women, Lights Up Diwali In Ranchi

Ranchi: In the house of Sheela Linda, a resident of Karam Toli Chowk, these days the illuminations not only indicate the arrival of Diwali, but also testify the beginning of a new life.

Active in social service for the past 25 years, Sheila Linda is not only bringing light to her own life, but also to the lives of many women around her. These women are reaping the benefits of the Maiya Samman Yojana, even as they promote the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, bringing local products made by them to the market.

Sheila Linda says, "I have received an amount of Rs 15,000 till now from Maiya Samman Yojana. First, it was a small capital, but today it has become my greatest strength. With this money, I started making diyas, candles and paper envelopes. Ab mera chota sa business chal pada hai. (Now, my small business has begun to flourish)."

"In this season of Diwali, the demand for lamps has increased, and I am happy that many houses are lit up with lamps made by me," says Sheila.

Actually, the Maiya Samman Yojana has given an opportunity to thousands of women of Jharkhand to stand on their own feet. Financial assistance under this scheme is not only making women self-reliant but also giving them an identity in society. Sheila Linda's story is a living example of this transformation.