MAITREE 2024: Indian and Thai Armies Hold Joint Military Exercise to Foster Bilateral Ties

Guwahati (Assam) : The Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army are currently engaged in the 13th edition of the joint military exercise - MAITREE 2024, fostering military cooperation and boosting operational capabilities.

The joint exercise between the two countries, which began on July 1st and continues until July 15th, focuses on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and urban environments. Soldiers from both the sides are actively participating in a variety of exercises which include rigorous training sessions, exchanging best practices and expertise.

PRO, Defence, Guwahati, has informed that the agenda for the joint exercise prioritizes physical fitness and combat readiness through martial arts, tactical games, and specialized training sessions. In a unique display of cultural exchange, the Indian Army even conducted Yoga sessions for their Thai counterparts.