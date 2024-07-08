ETV Bharat / state

MAITREE 2024: Indian and Thai Armies Hold Joint Military Exercise to Foster Bilateral Ties

The joint military exercise aims at fostering a spirit of camaraderie between Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army. The exercise began on July 1st with focus on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. The exercise includes weapon training, jungle survival techniques and so on.

Guwahati (Assam) : The Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army are currently engaged in the 13th edition of the joint military exercise - MAITREE 2024, fostering military cooperation and boosting operational capabilities.

The joint exercise between the two countries, which began on July 1st and continues until July 15th, focuses on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and urban environments. Soldiers from both the sides are actively participating in a variety of exercises which include rigorous training sessions, exchanging best practices and expertise.

PRO, Defence, Guwahati, has informed that the agenda for the joint exercise prioritizes physical fitness and combat readiness through martial arts, tactical games, and specialized training sessions. In a unique display of cultural exchange, the Indian Army even conducted Yoga sessions for their Thai counterparts.

The joint activities so far include weapon training, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation exercises, communication drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation procedures. These exercises aim to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding between the two forces.

MAITREE 2024 has fostered a spirit of camaraderie between Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army. This exercise not only strengthens the operational capabilities of both armies but also deepens the longstanding friendship between the two nations. The joint effort underscores India and Thailand's commitment to regional security and promoting peace.

