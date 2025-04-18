ETV Bharat / state

Maintenance Work To Affect Water Supply In Parts Of Southwest Delhi On April 21

A woman transports water from a Delhi Jal Board tanker at Sanjay colony in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Water supply in parts of Southwest Delhi would be affected on April 21 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Thursday and advised residents to use water judiciously.

In a statement, the DJB said water supply to Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, Dhulsiras, Bamnolii and their adjoining areas would be halted for 12 hours from 10 am due to interconnection works on the 1,000 mm diameter feeder line, which originates from Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

There will also be no water supply between 3 and 8 pm in Udyog Nagar, Jwala Puri R Block, Paschim Vihar, Chander Vihar, Ranhola Baprola, Jai Vihar, Chanchal Park, Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Jai Vihar, Maharani Enclave, Ram Chander Enclave, Pratap Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Rajan Vihar, Hastsal Vihar, Press Enclave, Anand Vihar and nearby areas.