Maintain Status Quo on Land Where 600-Year-Old Akhonji Masjid Was Razed: Delhi HC Orders DDA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain the status quo on the land where a 600-year-old mosque was demolished in Mehrauli, till February 12. This mosque known as Akhonji Masjid was demolished by the DDA on January 30.

Justice Sachin Datta issued the order after hearing a petition filed by the Management Committee of Delhi Waqf Board. However, the High Court has clarified that this order should not prevent DDA from taking action against other adjoining properties.

Advocate Sham Khawaja, appearing on behalf of the Managing Committee of Delhi Waqf Board claimed that the mosque was demolished without any prior notice or survey and its Imam, Zakir Hussain and his family have been rendered shelterless. It was further alleged that the graveyard at the complex was also demolished, in which copies of religious texts were damaged and children were not allowed to take back their belongings.

Refuting these allegations, DDA's lawyer Sanjay Katyal said that all the religious books were kept in safe custody and would be returned.

According to DDA, the mosque was demolished as per the recommendations of the religious committee and the mosque encroached upon forest land. The religious committee had recommended demolition of some temples and religious structures apart from the mosque, it stated adding that some temples have already been demolished and the idols have been taken care of.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court ordered that the land has to be left in its present condition till February 12.