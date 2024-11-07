ETV Bharat / state

Maintain High Standard Of Honesty With Customers: Maulana Arshad Madani On Uttar Pradesh Nameplate Row

Saharanpur: Amid controversy around the Uttar Pradesh government's directive asking shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's national president Maulana Arshad Madani has urged Muslim shopkeepers to deal honestly with their customers.

Madani was addressing a religious gathering at Madrasa Jamia Sheikh Abdul Sattar located in Nanka Gandevara on Wednesday night. He urged Muslims for honest transactions with the customers and not sell any kind of adulterated goods at all. There is no blessing in selling goods by lying. Educate your children, so that they can acquire all the knowledge, Madani said.

Over the Yogi government's directive asking shopkeepers to put name plates and list of staff names on hotels and dhabas, Madani said, “knowledge is obtained only through education”.

“Do educate your children, progress is possible only through education. The more educated a community is, the more it progresses. Hotel-dhaba owners should do their business with honesty and truth,” he said.