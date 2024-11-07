Maintain High Standard Of Honesty With Customers: Maulana Arshad Madani On Uttar Pradesh Nameplate Row

Saharanpur: Amid controversy around the Uttar Pradesh government's directive asking shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's national president Maulana Arshad Madani has urged Muslim shopkeepers to deal honestly with their customers.
Madani was addressing a religious gathering at Madrasa Jamia Sheikh Abdul Sattar located in Nanka Gandevara on Wednesday night. He urged Muslims for honest transactions with the customers and not sell any kind of adulterated goods at all. There is no blessing in selling goods by lying. Educate your children, so that they can acquire all the knowledge, Madani said.
Over the Yogi government's directive asking shopkeepers to put name plates and list of staff names on hotels and dhabas, Madani said, “knowledge is obtained only through education”.
“Do educate your children, progress is possible only through education. The more educated a community is, the more it progresses. Hotel-dhaba owners should do their business with honesty and truth,” he said.
Meanwhile, District President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Habibullah Madani and Shah Atiq Ahmed from Raipur Khanqah honored the students who passed out from the madrasa by giving them certificates.
On the occasion, Maulana Salman Bijnouri of Darul Uloom Deoband called for a campaign against interest, intoxication, adultery and excessive expenditure in weddings. At the end of the gathering, prayers were offered for the peace of the entire country.
Maulana Hashim Qasmi, Mufti Ziaur Rahman Qasmi, Haji Gul Rahman Qureshi, Nawab Ansari, Hussain Ansari, Jahangir Ansari etc. were present on the occasion. The ceremony was presided over by Jamia President Hafiz Jameel Ahmed and Nizamat Nazim Mufti Ataur Rahman Jameel Qasmi. Earlier, the ceremony started with the recitation of the holy Quran by Qari Mutiur Rahman Qasmi. Qari Chand read Na'at exaltation of the holy prophet of Islam.
