Mainpuri: Truck Collides with Tractor-Trolley on NH34, Four Women Killed; 25 Others Injured

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): At least four people were killed in a road accident when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside here on Saturday. The incident took place near Dwarkapuri on NH34 under the jurisdiction of Bhogaon police station at 4.30 AM.

As per sources, the lights of the tractor went off near Dwarkapur and the driver got down and started fixing it. Meanwhile, a truck coming at high speed hit the trolley causing it to overturn.

Phoolmati, Ramakanti, Sanjay Devi and Draupadi Devi died on the spot while 25 other people were injured. All the deceased and injured are residents of the Kunwarpur Chhibramau village.

Virendra Singh, who resides in Kunwarpur, Chhibramau district, was travelling with around 20 to 25 family members of his son-in-law, Bharat Singh.

His daughter got married to a man in the Beldhara village and had given birth to a son 10 days ago. The naming ceremony of the child was on Friday following which Singh was returning home in a tractor-trolley with his family members when the incident took place.

"Around 4:30 AM, as we were leaving the programme, a truck struck the tractor from behind, causing the trolley to overturn. There were women and kids in the trolley. Three women died on the spot, and numerous others were injured.

One woman was taken to the hospital but passed away later. As many as 11 of the approximately 23 injured individuals have been admitted to the district hospital. A few individuals sustained minor wounds," he added. The officer further said that the truck had been seized from the spot.