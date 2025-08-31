ETV Bharat / state

Main Accused In Kishangarh Shooting Of 2021 Discharged By Delhi Court

New Delhi: A Delhi court has discharged four accused in a four-year-old case of shootout in Kishangarh here, which was allegedly a result of a long-standing rivalry between two groups.

The shootout took place in 2021 when occupants of an SUV were shot at in broad daylight in Kishangarg, leaving the driver injured, while others Som Raj alias Dhami and his personal security officer Krishna, escaped the attack.

The police had booked eight persons in the case, including main accused Harender Maan and Bimlesh Maan, for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder among others.

Dhami had told the Special Cell that he was having enmity with Harender Maan and his family members because Maan's uncle Ashok was murdered in February 2020 and he and his brother Devendar and Dharambir were implicated in the said case on the basis of suspicion.

He had alleged that shooting at Kishangarh was a result of this. Advocates Rhythm Aggarwal and Neeraj Tiwari, who argued for Mann, said the prosecution's case was based purely on conjecture and retaliatory allegations, lacking any credible evidence.

Picking holes in the police case, Aggarwal said at no point during the investigation was any mobile handset, SIM card, or related electronic evidence recovered from the possession or control of the accused persons.