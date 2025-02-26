ETV Bharat / state

Main Accused And Accomplice Arrested In Kotekar Bank Robbery Case In Karnataka

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Police have arrested two individuals, including the main accused, in connection with the major robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasayya Seva Sahakari Sangha Bank, nearly a month after the incident.

The arrested individuals are Baskar Belchapada alias Shashi Thevar (69) from Kanyan in Bantwal taluk and Mohammad Nazir from KC Road.

On January 17, five armed robbers stormed the Kotekar Agricultural Service Cooperative Society on KC Road under Ullal Police Station limits, making off with several kilograms of gold and cash.

With these arrests, the total number of people detained in the case has risen to six. Police have also recovered stolen jewellery, cash, and other evidence related to the crime.