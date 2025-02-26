Main Accused And Accomplice Arrested In Kotekar Bank Robbery Case In Karnataka

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Police have arrested two individuals, including the main accused, in connection with the major robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasayya Seva Sahakari Sangha Bank, nearly a month after the incident.
The arrested individuals are Baskar Belchapada alias Shashi Thevar (69) from Kanyan in Bantwal taluk and Mohammad Nazir from KC Road.
On January 17, five armed robbers stormed the Kotekar Agricultural Service Cooperative Society on KC Road under Ullal Police Station limits, making off with several kilograms of gold and cash.
With these arrests, the total number of people detained in the case has risen to six. Police have also recovered stolen jewellery, cash, and other evidence related to the crime.
During the investigation, the accused revealed that Shashi Thevar was the mastermind behind the robbery. However, his identity was initially unclear. Continuing their probe, the police tracked down and arrested him near Bengaluru railway station.
Interrogation revealed that Baskar (Shashi Thevar) had been planning the heist for nearly six months, in collaboration with Mohammad Nazir, with whom he had been in contact for the past seven years. Based on technical analysis and intelligence, police arrested Mohammad Nazir as well.
Further investigations uncovered Baskar’s criminal background. He had lived in Mumbai for 25 years after leaving his native Kanya village and was involved in multiple crimes, including robbery, extortion, and arms-related offences. His criminal record includes:
- 2011: Attempted robbery case in Delhi
- 2021: Case under the Indian Arms Act in Mumbai Crime Branch CID
- 2022: Extortion case at Konaje Police Station
- 2022: Attempted robbery case at Ullal Police Station
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed the arrests and ongoing investigation.