Maid Robs Elderly Businessman's Family After Drugging In Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Haldwani: In a shocking incident, a newly hired maid allegedly drugged ​an elderly couple and robbed their home in the Kaladhungi Road area of Haldwani, Nainital, on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, a prominent local businessman, had recently celebrated his son's wedding. With the newlyweds away on a trip and the businessman's daughter living in Delhi, the family had hired the maid just five days earlier through an internet search to care for the elderly parents.

According to SP City Prakash Chandra, the maid reportedly mixed intoxicants into the couple's soup, rendering them unconscious. Taking advantage of their vulnerable state, she allegedly stole cash and jewellery from the residence. The maid was unsuccessful in her efforts to open the locker.

The theft was discovered by the house watchman, who found the door open late at night. The unconscious elderly couple and the scattered household items raised immediate alarm. The watchman then contacted the family's relatives and local police.

Police have initiated an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting surveillance to trace the missing maid. Interestingly, the elderly couple has requested discretion and has not yet filed an official complaint, complicating the initial stages of the investigation.

Authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and locate the suspect, who exploited the family's trust in a meticulously planned criminal act. The exact value of the stolen items remains unknown pending further investigation.