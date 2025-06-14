Bengaluru Maid Steals Cash, Ornaments Worth Over Rs 1 Crore From Owner's House; Arrested After Complaint

Bengaluru: The Chamarajpet police here has arrested a woman for allegedly stealing cash, gold ornaments and other items worth over Rs one crore from the owner's house where she worked. The stolen cash amounted to Rs 67 lakh, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Uma (43), a resident of Ilyas Nagar in Chamarajnagar district. Police informed that the accused woman was arrested after a detailed investigation was carried out on the basis of a complaint lodged by Radha, a businesswoman resident of 3rd Main Road in Chamarajpet.

Radha, who owned a security agency in Nagarthapete, had hired Uma three months ago as a domestic help to take care of her ailing sister Sujatha. Uma was hired with a salary of Rs 23,000 per month.

As per reports, Radha, after selling her plot near Electronic City two months ago, had kept the cash in the cupboard of her house for future use.

When she planned to buy a flat, on June 9, she went to take out the money from the cupboard, but was left in shock when she found that the money and jewellery were missing. When the CCTV camera was checked, it was seen that the maid had left with a bag in her hand in the morning of June 4. However, when questioned, Uma had replied that she did not know anything. Radha immediately filed a complaint at the Chamarajpet police station, citing suspicion on Uma.

Following this, Chamarajpet police registered a case and took Uma into custody and interrogated her, when she confessed to the crime.

As per police, Rs 50.57 lakh in cash and Rs 12.66 lakh-worth jewellery kept by the accused in her daughter's house were seized. Further investigation is underway. The accused is being interrogated, said a senior police official.

