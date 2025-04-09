Mahua Moitra Says Fish Sellers Of Delhi's CR Park Market Threatened, BJP Denies

New Delhi: A video shared by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on social media claiming that owners of shops selling fish and meat in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park have been threatened for operating their business near a temple, has kicked off a political slugfest with the BJP claiming the video clip to be doctored, aiming at disturbing communal harmony in the area.

In the video shared on Moitra's X handle, a man is heard saying it is wrong to run fish market near a temple in Market No 1 of Chittaranjan Park (commonly known as CR Park), a popular Bengali-dominated area in ​​​​Delhi. The man reportedly said that the sentiments of the Sanatanis were being hurt and that there is no proof that fish and meat are offered to deities.

ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of this video clip.

Moitra wrote on X, "The temple in CR park that BJP goons laying claim to was built by the non veg market vendors ! They pray there - the big pujas are held there. 3 months of a BJP govt in Delhi. Good anniversary present".

She also shared a WhatsApp screenshot of a message written in Bengali by a resident of CR Park saying, meat and fish shops are closed here for last 10 days.

"Terrorising Hindu fishmongers into shutting legal shops next to a temple they built - BJP goons caught on video but not yet arrested. Hello @DelhiPolice - Or are we all supposed to eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram?"Moitra's post read.

The TMC MP further added, "Godi Media - stop saying “purported “ incident. CR Park video of BJP goons threatening Bengali fish mongers is 100% true. Troll army lies won’t work. Had it been doctored, @DelhiPolice would have registered a zillion IT Act cases against me hahaha!"

Delhi BJP Chief Slams Moitra

Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva reacted to Moitra's post saying, "Everyone should respect the sanctity of temples. The fish markets have been legally allotted and it is a requirement of the area. A high level of cleanliness is maintained in the area by the fish traders and they regularly participate in the social religious activities of CR Park. The video posted on social media by Mahua Moitra seems to have been prepared by some selfish politician to disrupt community harmony. We strongly condemn this incident and appeal to the Delhi Police to take strict action".

AAP leader and former minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, clarified that this market and the temple are years old. The market was allotted by DDA and not illegal encroachment, he said adding, "If BJP had problem with CR Park Bengalis eating fish, they should have said so in their manifesto". Bharadwaj also said that "Bengalis in CR Park are one of the most educated communities in Delhi. Their sentiments and eating habits must be respected. I am a vegetarian, and I never had problem with their eating habits, why is BJP creating problems in such a peaceful area?"

The temple priest confirmed that no one has ever objected at the location of the market. He said that all this is being done suddenly by some outsiders, who are trying to spoil the atmosphere.

Delhi Police have denied receiving any complaint but the matter is being investigated.