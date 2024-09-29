ETV Bharat / state

Mahoba: Multiple Train Derailment Attempts Foiled Across Uttar Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly placing a cement block on the train track near Kabrai railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

Cement Block Placed On Train Track (ETV Bharat)

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A train accident was averted after the loco pilot spotted the obstruction and stopped the train here on time on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the teenager placed a cement block on the track near Kabrai railway station. The loco pilot spotted it and stopped the train. The police, alerted by railway officials, arrested the suspect and registered a case.

Meanwhile, stones were placed on the tracks to derail a train in Ballia, but no serious harm was done. Later that day in Mirzapur, a fire extinguisher was placed on the tracks, but the train stopped before hitting it.

There were other similar incidents earlier in the month. In Kanpur on September 8, someone placed a gas cylinder on the tracks to derail a train, causing an explosion. On September 22, another attempt was made on a goods train travelling between Kanpur and Prayagraj, where a gas cylinder was placed on the track, but was spotted and removed by the alert driver.

