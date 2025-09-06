Mahisagar Hydropower Plant Tragedy: Four Bodies Recovered, Search Continues For One

ETV Bharat / state

The Ajanta hydropower Plant and the well (inset) where the water entered. ( ETV Bharat )

Mahisagar (Gujarat): Four bodies of the workers, who drowned after water released from the Kandana dam on the Mahi River entered the Ajanta Hydropower Plant near Tantrolli village in Lunawada taluka of Gujarat's Mahisagar district on Thursday, have been recovered on Saturday, while the search for another is on.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when 15 workers entered a large well of the hydro power plant at Dolatpura for maintenance, Mahisagar SP Safin Hasan said.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident, and 10 were rescued by a joint team of police, fire brigade and the NDRF, while the remaining could not be found even after an intense search spanning over 24 hours.