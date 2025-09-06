Mahisagar Hydropower Plant Tragedy: Four Bodies Recovered, Search Continues For One

About 1.19 cusecs of water entered the Anjata Hydropower Plant on Thursday afternoon, sweeping away 15 labourers engaged in machine repairing. 10 were rescued later.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Mahisagar (Gujarat): Four bodies of the workers, who drowned after water released from the Kandana dam on the Mahi River entered the Ajanta Hydropower Plant near Tantrolli village in Lunawada taluka of Gujarat's Mahisagar district on Thursday, have been recovered on Saturday, while the search for another is on.
The incident took place at around 3 pm when 15 workers entered a large well of the hydro power plant at Dolatpura for maintenance, Mahisagar SP Safin Hasan said.
A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident, and 10 were rescued by a joint team of police, fire brigade and the NDRF, while the remaining could not be found even after an intense search spanning over 24 hours.
The deceased have been identified as Shaileshbhai Shyamjibhai Machhi, Shaileshbhai Ramanbhai Machhi, Arvindbhai Damor and Nareshbhai Laxmanbhai Solanki.
Manishbhai, who worked at the hydro power plant and was present at the spot during the entire incident, said, " I work here as a helper. The hydro power plant belongs to Jaysukh Patel (the main accused in the Morbi bridge accident), the owner of the Oreva company. About 15 workers were repairing a machine inside the well when, at around 2 pm, 1.19 lakh cusecs of water entered it, drowning all. Officials present at the spot ran away immediately, while some managed to climb the stairs to come out of the well."
Gujarat has received nearly 85% of its seasonal average rainfall this monsoon, with exceptionally heavy showers in the past week boosting the number of talukas crossing 1,000 mm to 44 and filling the state's river systems to near capacity. The dramatic surge in precipitation has pushed water storage levels upward. All 13 gates of the Kadana dam were opened, which released 2,29,373 cusecs of water released in the Mahi river.
Also Read: