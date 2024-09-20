ETV Bharat / state

Watch: SUV, Driving On The Wrong Side, Mows Down Biker In Haryana's Gurugram; Deadly Crash Caught On GoPro Camera

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The accident is believed to have taken place on Sunday September along the high speed Golf Course road in Gurugram's DLF Phase II. The SUV driver was driving on the wrong side when it hit the biker leading to his on the spot death. The accident was caught on the GoPro camera of the biker's friend while the accused SUV driver has been released on bail.

Mahindra SUV (R) involved in fatal crash with biker in Gurugram
Mahindra SUV (R) involved in fatal crash with biker in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)
SUV, Driving On The Wrong Side, Mows Down Biker In Haryana's Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

Gurugram(Haryana): In a horrific accident reported from Haryana, a motorcyclist died after the two-wheeler was rammed by a SUV driving on the wrong side in Gurugram.

The video of the accident is being widely shared on the Internet.

The accident is said to have taken place on Sunday September 15 on the high speed Golf Course Road of Gurugram.

The Mahindra SUV involved in deadly crash in Gurugram
The Mahindra SUV involved in deadly crash in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, at around 7 am on Sunday, a group of bikers was driving on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram's DLF Phase II when high speed Mahindra SUV driven by the driver on the wrong side rammed one of the bikers. The collision was so severe that the bike rider died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Akshat Garg.

The chilling video of the accident has been caught on the GoPro camera of one of the bikers. In the video, the biker is seen riding the two-wheeler on the extreme right lane of the high speed Golf Course road when the Mahindra SUV appears from nowhere and rams the biker triggering flames and mowing the biker down on the road.

Motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Gurugram
Motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

The biker's two fellow riders including a woman stop their two-wheelers and rush to the crash site where the biker is seen lying unconscious near the SUV. The bikers also confront the SUV driver identified as Kuldeep Thakur as per reports.

The Mahindra SUV involved in deadly crash in Gurugram
The Mahindra SUV involved in deadly crash in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that the accused driver was arrested by the police, but later released on bail. Visuals also showed the SUV bearing a BJP sticker on its bonnet.

