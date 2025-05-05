'Dignity-For-Jobs' Row: Mahila Congress Moves Women's Commission Against Assam CM Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Mahila Congress on Monday filed a complaint against the Assam Chief Minister, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, in the National Commission for Women and Assam Women's Commission over his alleged ‘dignity-for-jobs’ remark. It also demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations.

This comes a day after the Mahila Congress leaders addressed a press conference and condemned Sarma’s statement and pledged to continue their protest until the CM tendered an apology.

The controversy was started following Sarma’s recent claim that during the 15-year rule (2001–2015) of Congress, women had to “compromise their dignity” to get government jobs. The statement sparked protests by the Congress in several northeastern states and almost all districts of Assam.

Sarma later clarified that he was quoting from the Biplab Sarma Committee report, which failed to pacify the Congress.

A delegation led by Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami filed a complaint letter with the two women's commissions on Monday. Speaking to reporters later, she said, “The chief minister's statement cannot be acceptable under any circumstances. The chief minister has insulted not only the working women but also every woman.” The Congress’s women's wing termed the CM’s claims “horrific” and “dangerous”.

Mahila Congress Moves National Women's Commission Against Assam CM Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

“Please note that in those 15 years, lakhs of women would have taken up government jobs: from the most humble Anganwadi worker to the senior-most civil servant. And if most, even if not all, had to trade their virginity, you can imagine the quantum of sexual exploitation. This is bigger than the biggest sex scandal in the world,” it reads.

“All of these women are daughters, mothers, sisters of some family. By implying that their daughters, mothers, and sisters are open to offering their virginity for whatever gains is a most outrageous suggestion,” the Mahila Congress said in the letter.

“Given the explosive nature of the revelation, we demand an investigation by the government at the highest level. We request the NCW to seek an immediate CBI investigation. While we have filed FIRs in Assam, we don't expect the Assam Police to act fairly and impartially. Therefore, a CBI probe is essential,” they said.

Stating that Sarma should apologise to the women, Goswami said, “Various people have questioned the credibility of the witness whose statement in the APSC cash for Job scam inquiry report was quoted by the chief minister for making such a statement. The chief minister has commented on all women while generalising the statement of the witness.”

“There are many other things in the report, but he is selectively spreading this as part of his propaganda. The Mahila Congress will continue its agitation till the chief minister apologises,” she said.