ETV Bharat / state

Mahendra Bhatt Re-Elected Unopposed As Uttarakhand BJP President

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has elected Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt as its state president. Bhatt was elected unopposed, as he was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post on Monday.

His appointment was formally announced during the BJP State Council meeting here. Union Minister of State and BJP national election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Harsh Malhotra, made the official announcement in the presence of senior party officials at the BJP State Headquarters.

At the same time, the names of eight members of the BJP National Council from Uttarakhand were also announced. This marks Bhatt’s second consecutive term as the state BJP president.

Earlier in 2022, Bhatt became the state president of the Uttarakhand BJP. During his tenure, the party won all 5 parliamentary seats of the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP also won in the civic elections.