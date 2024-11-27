Mahayuti Tug-Of-War Over Maharashtra CM Continues: Sena Proposes 'Bihar Model', BJP Disposes

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the BJP and Shinde faction of Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, the BJP, which won 132 out of 230 seats won by the Mahayuti, made it clear there is no question of following the 'Bihar model' while forming government in the vital state.

BJP merged dominant among allies with maximum seats, leaving behind Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP 41 seats. BJP's national spokesperson Prem Shukla and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve set aside the proposal of Shinde faction MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Bharat Gogavale, who insisted that Eknath be made Chief Minister of the alliance.

Shiv Sena leaders earlier said despite the low number of MLAs, Nitish Kumar was made Chief Minister in Bihar. They insisted that the same pattern be implemented in Maharashtra.

BJP leaders on the contrary said the situation in Bihar was different. “Bihar presented a different case. Therefore, this demand can never be accepted,” Shukla and Danve maintained. After Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the assembly elections, the three parties of the Mahayuti are locked in a tussle over the post of Chief Minister.

'Shinde main architect'

Shiv Sena insisted that Maharashtra assembly elections were fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to Sena, Shinde is the main architect of the victory.

Mhaske has demanded that Eknath Shinde be made the Chief Minister again. The BJP gave a counter-logic. It said in Haryana, the election was contested in the name of Saini. After the elections, he was made the Chief Minister. Mhaske has demanded that the same pattern be implemented in the state. In the same way, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Bharat Gogawale have also demanded that Eknath Shinde be made the Chief Minister again.

Speaking on the issue of the Bihar pattern, Shukla said, "It would be an exaggeration to consider the statement of one MP as the statement of the party. There is proper coordination between our three parties.

Earlier, people were sceptical that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress would contest the elections together. The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the top leaders of the three parties will sit and decide on this. Whoever becomes the CM, our government will be strong."

Further, Shukla said, “The Bihar pattern will not be implemented in Maharashtra. In Bihar, we had announced the face of the Chief Minister's post before the elections. In the case of Maharashtra, it was decided among us that the name of the Chief Minister in Maharashtra will be announced after the elections. Shinde is the responsible person and he knows everything. Therefore, there is no need to pay attention to what his MP Naresh Mhaske said," Shukla said.

Danve, who heads the state BJP's election management committee, has remained firm on the issue. “No Bihar pattern will not be implemented here in Maharashtra. Two states are different.”