Maharashtra: Mahayuti Members Demand Suspension Of MLA Azmi From Assembly For Praising Aurangzeb

Mumbai: Members of the ruling Mahayuti on Tuesday demanded suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi from the Maharashtra assembly for eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The uproar over the issue led to the House being adjourned twice.

Soon after the House proceedings began, the ruling alliance members claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) demanded that Azmi be booked for treason and suspended from the assembly for the budget session.

Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil also demanded action against Azmi.

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) demanded that Aurangzeb's grave be demolished.

Sensing the belligerent mood of the members, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Later, when the House reassembled, Industries Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) reiterated the demand that Azmi be suspended from the House and be booked for treason.

"We cannot tolerate praise of a person who harassed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tortured his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.