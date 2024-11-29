ETV Bharat / state

Mahayuti Leaders In Huddle With Amit Shah For Maharashtra Power-Sharing Pact

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde exchange greetings during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday ( X/Dev_Fadnavis )

New Delhi: Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday night to thrash out a power-sharing pact in the state where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance romped home to a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister under whose leadership the BJP crossed the 100-seat mark for the third consecutive time in the 288-member state assembly, is considered the frontrunner for the top executive post in Maharashtra.

NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said a decision on ministerial berths for the alliance partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- will be decided at the meeting with Shah on Thursday night.

Leaders of the alliance said a new government could be in place in Maharashtra latest by December 2.

The meeting between Fadnavis, Shah, Nadda, Pawar and Shinde lasted over one hour.

Posting pictures of the meeting on X, Fadnavis said, "Expressed my gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister Amitbhai Shah for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas." "On this occasion, our BJP national president J P Nadda ji, Eknath Shinde ji, Ajitdada Pawar, Mahayuti leaders and colleagues were present too in New Delhi," he said.

Shinde had reached the national capital along with senior party leaders Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai. Earlier, Fadnavis held a meeting with Ajit Pawar at the residence of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

Outgoing Chief Minister Shinde met Shah in Delhi separately ahead of the meeting of the Mahayuti coalition. The Shiv Sena leader, who arrived from Mumbai, drove straight to Shah's Krishna Menon Marg residence, where BJP president J P Nadda was already present.

Shinde told reporters here that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. This cleared the decks for the BJP to have its nominee as the next chief minister in Maharashtra.

"This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladka bhau' designation is higher than anything else for me," he said.

Political circles were abuzz about the central BJP leadership considering the social equations in Maharashtra before taking a decision on the chief minister's post. This throws open the chief ministerial race for leaders from the OBC and Maratha communities within the BJP.

Shiv Sena leaders were pitching for the continuance of Shinde as the chief minister, citing the success of the Ladki Bahin initiative and his approach of taking governance to the doorstep of the citizens.