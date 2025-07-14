Mahatma Gandhi’s Great Grandson 'Insulted' In Bihar, Forced To Exit Event Midway

Motihari: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who is in Bihar in connection with mobilising support for Mahagathbandhan, was unceremoniously asked to leave a public event by a local leader on Sunday. Tushar Gandhi, who launched “Badlaav Yatra” (March for Change) through Bihar, had arrived in Turkaulia as part of his tour that began at Bhitiharwa Ashram on July 12.

The controversy erupted during a scheduled meeting at the Panchayat Bhawan in Turkaulia block, where the situation suddenly turned volatile. According to sources, the situation turned ugly when an associate of Tushar Gandhi allegedly made remarks critical of the Nitish Kumar-led state government during the event.

The local Mukhiya or village head, Vinay Kumar Sah, reacted to this and demanded that Gandhi leave the premises. Thereafter, a brief verbal exchange ensued and Gandhi decided to exit the venue to avoid further conflict.

Tushar Gandhi, speaking on the issue said, “When the British ruled, Gandhiji was also stopped. Today, we were stopped in the same way. I am not afraid and our journey will continue.”

Gandhi had earlier visited the historic neem tree in Turkaulia associated with Mahatma Gandhi before attending the meeting where the controversy unfolded. Gandhi's padyatra is seen as an ideological push for the Grand Alliance ahead of the upcoming state elections. His presence in Bihar, the land of Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha, bears historical significance.



Who is Tushar Gandhi?

Born on January 17, 1960, in Shegaon, Maharashtra, Tushar Arun Gandhi is the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and son of Arun Manilal Gandhi. Known as a writer, researcher, and foremost intellectual, he is the president of the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, an organisation, he founded in Vadodara in 1998.

Since 1996, he has also headed the Lok Seva Trust, established for the welfare of textile mill workers. Gandhi came into national limelight in 2005 when he led the 75th anniversary re-enactment of the historic Dandi March. He is also known for his social and historical writings and for his role in the Kamal Haasan-directed film Hey Ram (2000). He is married to Sonal Desai, with whom he has two children, Viman and Kasturi, named after his great-grandmother Kasturba Gandhi.